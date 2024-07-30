Prince William and Kate Middleton Reveal Secret Details of Their First Meeting

Prince William and Kate Middleton were young lovers before they decided to tie the knot. The royal couple have known each other even before their university days. The bombshell biography The Princess of Wales: The Biography by Robert Jobson sheds light on their long relationship. The Prince of Wales did not first meet at St. Andrews University.

It happened when Middleton was at Marlborough College and William was studying at Eton College. The duo were in school when they first crossed each other's path. "What's less well known is that Catherine and the Prince first met when she was at Marlborough, and it was then that they actually became friends. There was plenty of socializing [between pupils at both schools] back then, and they were known to each other," said a senior source close to the Middletons. "I understand he invited her on a few things," the insider added as reported by Daily Mail. The revelation, however, contradicts the famous narrative that was shown on the hit Netflix series, The Crown.

Back in 2010, the pair when asked about their first meet, the Princess of Wales shared, "I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you. William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on," per Mirror. The couple was celebrating their engagement when they recalled their first meeting. It isn't known to many but the royal couple had also faced a brief split in 2007 before reconciling again.

Recalling the split, William said, "We did split up for a bit. We were both very young, it was at university and we were both finding ourselves and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up. It was just a bit of space. It worked out for the better." Sharing how love blossomed between the two, William shared, "We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun, and realized we shared the same interests and just had a really good time," per Daily Mail.

In 2005, when both of them completed their degrees, William took the opportunity to introduce Middleton's parents to the Queen. A milestone decision reflecting the level of their relationship. Five years later, he proposed formally in Kenyain asking Middleton to be the love of his life with a marriage. Catherine wasn't prepared for the question but was happy to accept the proposal. When asked why it took him years to finally ask her, William said, "I wanted to give her a chance to see in, and to back out if she needed to, before it all got too much."