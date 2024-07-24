Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Adopted the ‘Controlled Parenting’ Approach, Here's Why

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal couple, are not only well-known personalities, but also hardworking and devoted parents to their little royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Their style of parenting is a mix of royal traditions and modern parenting. This proves their clear commitment to providing their children with an exceptional upbringing. Recently, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke to OK! about the unique parenting style of the royal couple.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samir Hussein

Bond said, “William and Catherine have taken a very measured and mature decision to show the children gradually what life is going to be like for them… but to keep most of their lives private for now." She also said, "I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don’t have to be in the public eye very often – there will be time enough for that. For now, their parents have made it very clear that their priority is to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible.”

The royal correspondent added, “They have strictly controlled the children’s exposure to the pressures of public life which has bought them a good measure of privacy. They run a fun household, full of noise and bustle, music and dancing where it sounds as if the kids often rule the roost, as in most happy families.” Further during the conversation, Bond claimed, “They are hands-on parents in a way neither Charles and Diana, nor the late Queen and Prince Philip ever were. From the start, they have cared for their children themselves as much as possible with minimal outside help,” as reported by the Mirror.

She added, “This is an unusual and enlightened decision by the couple: you can’t undo the destiny you were born into, but you can make life more of a family affair than an upbringing in palaces and castles would allow.” They're also appreciated for openly talking about emotions and mental well-being. “They have adopted modern parenting techniques of allowing children to express themselves, to voice their worries and emotions, and to understand when their friends are feeling angry or frustrated or unhappy,” Bond said. She continued, “To be empathetic. They have shown them and talked to them about people who are less privileged and encouraged them to learn how helping others makes them feel better too."

Bond also highlighted the influence of the grandparents in the royal children’s lives. She said, "And don’t underestimate the normalizing influence of having a happy, ordinary couple as grandparents. Carole and Michael Middleton remain an integral part of the extended family unit as they come from ordinary backgrounds and offer a grounding for the children.” This proves that William and Middleton are dedicated to teaching their children important values to develop them as well-rounded members of society.