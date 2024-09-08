Prince Willam Relying on These Two 'Replacement Brothers' Amid Royal Rift With Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry are not on talking terms following a barrage of accusations made in interviews and scathing revelations made by the Duke of Sussex in his memoir Spare. Fractures first appeared between the brothers after Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life in 2020 and relocated to the US, additionally, William had to find assistance in taking on royal responsibilities when the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis amid these conflicts. Remarkably, the heir apparent discovered two "replacement brothers" who have proven to be a reliable source of support. The two important people in his life who play a brotherly role are Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall.

“When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them but for the rest of the family, too,” royal expert Jennie Bond explained during an interview with OK! Magazine. "This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family. His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on. And so I’m really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a brother to him in Peter Phillips."

Prince William and his cousin Peter Phillips. pic.twitter.com/BjKzcNrTAO — BRF: Portraits (@MelanieKR65) August 27, 2024

Bond continued, "Peter is incredibly down to earth, solid, and has been there for both William and Harry in good and bad times. He formed a physical bridge between them when Harry came back for their grandfather’s funeral as he walked between the brothers - as if to keep the peace." While also adding, "It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party along with William’s other 'replacement' brother: Mike Tindall."

Mike Tindall has been the brother Prince William has needed this last five years.



I’m so happy that William has had his support during Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis and treatment ❤️ #Bros#PrinceWilliam #MikeTindall #LionofWindsor pic.twitter.com/mCY7DvqXjC — The British Prince II (@freedom_007__) August 31, 2024

The royal expert said, "I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together. This is William’s inner circle. People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough. “I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King," Jennie said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Max Mumby

"He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy." She concluded, "I’m sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders.”

💯From what I’ve read, Zara is completely devoted to W and supporting his success! Mike is the “bonus” brother everyone should have! I’m sure the support they give W and K is immeasurable and essential right now!! And I know they bring the laughter too🤣 — Beth Hudson (@bethwwr) September 2, 2024

Sources told The Telegraph that Phillips has been like 'an older brother' to the Prince of Wales throughout the previous few years. They said, "He’s always been that sort of slightly older brother to William, ever more so since Harry moved to America." Sources continued, “Pete’s always been required to be the sensible one; the eldest grandchild making sure things go smoothly. He always takes a pragmatic view on things, like his mother.”