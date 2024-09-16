Prince Philip Planned to Meet an Alien at a Flat in Chelsea Who Was Actually a Russian Spy Posing as ET

A new documentary has made bizarre claims that Prince Philip once arranged to meet an alien in a London flat. The film, titled The King of UFOs, explores the royal family's fascination with extraterrestrial life. It particularly focuses on Prince Philip's keen interest in the subject. According to the documentary, Philip's equerry, Sir Peter Horsley, organized a meeting between the Duke of Edinburgh and a mysterious entity called 'Janus' in Chelsea to discuss the issue of saving the planet. However, the meet-up never happened.

Mark Christopher Lee, the film's director, explains, "Horsley actually met this Janus entity in a flat in Chelsea in 1954. He claimed that it had an ethereal otherworldly quality and it could read his mind and extract information about flying saucers," as per the Joe. The documentary, however, suggests that 'Janus' may have been a Russian spy rather than an extraterrestrial. Lee added, "Philip didn't go to the meeting – and it's most likely that Janus could have been a Russian spy – but Horsley stuck to his belief that Janus was not of this world." Prince Philip's fascination with UFOs began after a spaceship allegedly landed in the Hampshire estate garden of his uncle, Lord Mountbatten, in 1955.

Nick Pope, who investigated UFOs for the Ministry of Defence, states in the film, "Prince Philip was very much at the forefront of royal interest in this." The work also cited that Philip was an avid reader of UFO literature. Royal aides disclosed that the Duke subscribed to the bi-monthly journal, Flying Saucer Review. He also reportedly owned books such as Haunted Skies: The Encyclopedia of British UFO and The Halt Perspective. Additionally, Lee shared an intriguing claim about the current monarch. "I've also been told by a source who unfortunately can't be revealed that Charles has had his own UFO sighting and that this source is in contact with Charles exchanging correspondence regarding UFOs and other strange phenomena."

The documentary also explores Queen Elizabeth II's alleged interest in the subject. Historian Richard Felix speculates in the film that the late Queen wanted to study secret Vatican documents about UFOs. "The Queen has alleged to have requested documents from the Vatican Secret Archives. The Vatican headquarters of the Catholic church has a well-known secret archive where documents go back thousands of years possibly, detailing the origins of Christianity and such like. But also there's these allegations that they're holding the truth about the UFO phenomena." He added, "Fifty-three miles of corridors full of secret documents and items including skulls of extraterrestrials down in the cellars of the Vatican and various other things."

A 2021 YouGov poll found that about half of Britons believe aliens exist. Nearly one in ten claim to have seen a UFO. The British government has also taken UFO sightings seriously in the past. Ministers met weekly with intelligence officials to discuss UFO reports in the 1950s, according to records. The government received reports detailing one UFO sighting a week in 1957, as per Metro.