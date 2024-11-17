INQUISITR.COM / Royal Family

Prince Harry’s Heartfelt 'Regret' Over Final Call with Princess Diana: “I Would Have Said...”

By Shraddha
Published on : 13:00 PST, Nov 17, 2024
Prince Harry behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on September 14, 2022, in London, United Kingdom; (inset): A portrait of Princess Diana. (Cover Image Source: Max Mumby/Getty Images; (Inset): David Levenson)

The final phone call between Prince Harry and Princess Diana continues to haunt him decades after her tragic death. That hurried conversation from Paris, just hours before the fatal car crash on August 31, 1997, remains a source of profound regret for the young prince, who was only 12 years old at the time. "I can't really necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was," Harry revealed in his raw reflections. 

 

When their mother called them from Paris, the brothers were enjoying themselves while playing with their cousins in Scotland's Balmoral Castle. In his memoir Spare, Harry painfully recounted the moment: "I wished I'd dug deep, told my mother all the things weighing on my heart, especially my regret over the last time we'd spoken on the phone. She'd called early in the evening, the night of the crash, but I was running around with Willy and my cousins and didn't want to stop playing. So I'd been short with her. Impatient to get back to my games, I'd rushed Mummy off the phone."

 

The weight of those unspoken words still lingers. "If I'd known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things that I would have said to her..." Harry reflected. Prince William also shares this burden of regret. "Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, 'See you later'... if I'd known now obviously what was going to happen, I wouldn't have been so blasé about it and everything else," the elder prince admitted, as per People.

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987. (Image Source: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
According to longtime friend and royal correspondent Richard Kay, Princess Diana was in a wonderful mood that evening, and he received her last call. "She was in quite a good place," Kay remembered, noting poignantly that "she wanted to come back and see her boys."

 

Throughout it all, though, the brothers' memories of their mother remained vivid and tender. They recall her infectious laugh, her mischievous spirit, and her unconventional approach to parenting. "She was one of the naughtiest parents," Harry fondly remembered, sharing how she would "smuggle sweets into our socks" during football matches.

 

The profound impact of Diana's sudden loss shaped both princes' lives immensely. Harry talked candidly about how difficult grieving has been for him. He revealed that since her passing, he has only shed tears twice: once during the funeral and again shortly after. "There's a lot of grief that still needs to be let out," he confessed.

 

At the same time, her sons' charitable endeavors continue to carry on her legacy today. Harry maintains his work with Sentebale and continues to advocate for HIV/AIDS. The brothers ensure that Diana's memory endures for the following generation. William tells his children stories about "Granny Diana" on a regular basis, as per The Guardian.

