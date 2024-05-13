Prince Harry Reportedly Turned Down King Charles’ Offer To Stay at the Royal Residence

According to royal journalist Roya Nikkhah, the Duke of Sussex, who retired from royal life in 2020, chose to stay in a hotel instead of his former residence at Frogmore Cottage. The Sunday Times claimed that on Prince Harry's most recent visit to London, he turned down King Charles' offer to stay at a royal home. Prince Harry traveled to London last week to commemorate the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Charles' friends told the publication that the king was open to allowing his youngest son to experience royal accommodations in London. The pals said that it would have been simpler for Harry to meet Charles despite their strained relationship if he had resided in a royal home. On May 7, Harry arrived in the United Kingdom for the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary celebration, held at St. Paul's Cathedral. At the time, he received confirmation from his representative that his father would not be able to see him during his almost four-day journey overseas.

DAYS LATERRRRR #KingCharles is sending friends out to clean for him with lies. They are lying.



3 months ago, #PrinceHarry stayed at a hotel too. #PrinceHarry spokesperson already said that Charles had no time



Like we forgot abt that #PrinceWilliam announcement. pic.twitter.com/TJHSmYms1y — THE SUSSEX SOLDIER 🪖 (@NSome1ne) May 12, 2024

As reported by US Weekly, Prince Harry's spokesperson revealed, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program." However, Charles' friends refuted the claims and added, "It’s all very sad. While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness, and at very short notice."

Lovely to see huge crowds and cheers for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, as he attended the St Paul’s Cathedral service marking 10 years of the Invictus Games. Harry and the Invictus team have created something truly incredible which continues to empower and change lives pic.twitter.com/WCoyZLk4BW — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) May 8, 2024

The source also revealed to the outlet, "While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again." According to acquaintances who spent time with Harry in London, Harry was 'deeply hurt' by not getting to meet his father. The source revealed, "I can't imagine that request failed. Even if they hadn't received a request, which I don't believe, couldn't His Majesty have asked to see his son? It was widely known he was coming."

Prince Harry giving a reading at The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service 💛🖤 #IAM10 #IAMHere pic.twitter.com/aOUxpjBOjw — Dani | Radical Optimism 🦈 (@ArchLiliHazMeg) May 8, 2024

Reportedly, the king and other senior royals were celebrating the yearly garden party at Buckingham Palace, while Harry was attending the Invictus Games ceremony at London's St Paul's Cathedral. Additionally, last week, the monarch was scheduled to participate in an engagement at a military training camp.

This meant Prince Harry was the only royal person present at St. Paul's for the celebration of the global athletic competition he established in 2014 for service members injured in combat.

Regarding Prince Harry's relationship with his father, there have been rumors since he turned down the offer of a royal residence. The media and others who follow the royal family keenly follow Harry's interactions with the royal family as he continues to adjust to his new life free from royal responsibilities.