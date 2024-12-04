Prince Harry Once 'Begged' Royal Family to Wait for Him Before Making a Tragic Announcement

Prince Harry once pleaded with the royal family to hold off before making the heartbreaking announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The royal author Omid Scobie claimed in his book Endgame that the Duke of Sussex wished to be with the rest of the royal family members before the death was made public. However, unfortunately, the news broke without him.

The late Monarch's official death broadcast was scheduled at 6:30 pm on September 8, 2022, before Prince Harry could arrive in Aberdeen and make his way to Balmoral. However, Scobie claims in his book that Harry "begged" his family back in the UK to wait for him. His plane, on the other hand, was forced to circle the airport because of stormy weather, reported Express.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang)

The extract from his book read, "When Harry's plane finally touched the tarmac twenty minutes later, he received a text from Meghan urging him to call ASAP followed by a breaking news alert via the BBC News app with the announcement of the Queen's death."

Toni Morrison famously said, “If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” So I did! It’s been the toughest work of my career but, finally, in four weeks, #ENDGAME will cover the royal story like NEVER before. Preordered yet? pic.twitter.com/nwaVYtzjHL — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 27, 2023

Though Buckingham Palace agreed to wait for Harry initially, they eventually went ahead with the broadcast without him. The Palace released a statement in their defense, saying, "The public was only informed after every family member had been informed." In addition, the statement also quoted that the now-King Charles was "adamant" that all family members must be informed of the sad news before the news goes public.

Naturally, the Duke was heartbroken over the demise of his grandmother whom he adored with all his heart. Despite his exit from the royal family, he was in close contact with Her Majesty in a touching statement, recalling her "infectious smile." Emotional Harry wrote, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings," per BBC.

I've always questioned whether Harry's loyalty & love for his grandmother, the Queen, was warranted. But I'm starting to wonder if #QueenElizabeth's failure 2 protect #Harry was done 4 him, & not 2 him. Perhaps her final gesture of love was making it impossible for Harry to stay. pic.twitter.com/TryIyezcWz — Sylvia 🇺🇸🦅 (@joeloveshelen) March 1, 2023

"I cherish these times shared with you and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over." Calling her the "guiding compass," he also remembered his grandfather Prince Philip and added, "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Harry broke away from the royal family after getting married to his wife Meghan Markle, claiming he and his wife had been treated unfairly by The Firm. But, a royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills told The Sun's Royal Exclusive, that the Duke thought of giving up monarchy way before Markle came into the picture and it was because of the late queen that he remained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

During a trip to New Zealand in 2015, Mills asked Harry, "Have you ever thought about moving away?" He replied, "Yes, I'd love to. I'd love to move away. But I can't because of what I need to do to support the Queen." So whenever someone blamed Markle for Harry's exit from the royal family, this conversation springs to Mills' mind who claimed Harry always had it in him and when "Meghan came along and said, 'Hold my hand and we'll jump together.'"