Prince Harry Maintains 'Huge Amounts of Self-Confidence' Despite Setbacks, Affirms Expert

Prince Harry seemingly remains steadfast in his self-assurance despite facing challenges, according to an expert. Despite his recent legal setback, the Duke of Sussex maintains an air of confidence and ease, as observed by a body language analyst.

After losing his court case against the Home Office over a decision to alter the level of his security when visiting the UK, the Duke of Sussex made two video appearances on Wednesday. Harry made an unexpected on-screen cameo at the Sport Gives Back Awards in honor of triple amputee Afghanistan veteran Josh Boggi during the day after filming a video in which he asked for nominations for the WellChild Awards, as per Bracknell News. Boggi, the cyclist who won an Invictus medal, was hailed by Harry, who served two front-line tours of Afghanistan, as the 'personification of resilience.'

This also happened one year after Meghan Markle joined the Prince in Canada to commemorate the first-ever Winter Invictus Games. Since the inaugural games were held in London in 2014, the Duke of Sussex has acted as the games' patron. As such, body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, disclosed that Harry is 'passionate' and 'deeply authentic' about the project because he 'can relate' to the Invictus contestants. Darren claimed to have seen the latest footage of Harry and that it showed the Duke of Sussex looking straight into the camera with 'great eye contact and pace' and seemed 'extremely relaxed' with no stutters.

Along with pointing out the telltale indicators that demonstrate Harry's 'huge amounts of self-confidence' over time, he also said that Harry 'speaks from the heart' anytime the Invictus Games are brought up. "Whenever Prince Harry is talking about the Invictus Games, he comes across as deeply authentic. He's comfortable in his own skin because it's something he can relate to, having served as a former soldier. He has a lot of connections with the veterans, both in the UK and America, so it’s something he is deeply passionate about," Stanton stated, as per The Mirror.

"As he's so driven about the cause, he speaks from the heart. He is doing this piece to camera and likely reading an autocue, but he still comes over extremely confident - there are no stutters, pauses or glances away. He is also looking down the lens of the camera, which tells us he feels confident and relaxed whilst speaking about the topic. He has great eye contact, pace and he isn’t speeding. When people are feeling nervous or unsure of themselves, the speed of their speech will usually increase or their voice will crack. However, Harry’s tone is consistent and we don’t see any of that," the expert said.

"This shows he has developed a huge amount of self-confidence in the past few years," the expert continued. Overall, the video showcased an extremely relaxed and confident version of Harry. It's clear he has a deep passion and drive when it comes to the Invictus Games." All things considered, Harry looked incredibly at ease and self-assured throughout the video, as per the expert.