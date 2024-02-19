Prince Harry Left With 'Zero Percent' Chance of Return to the Royal Fold

Prince Harry recently offered an olive branch to reunite with the royal family by saying he would be prepared to "shoulder" some of the official duties. However, the palace recently ruled out a 'half in, half out' arrangement per The Sunday Telegraph. "There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity," a close source told The UK Mirror. The firm reply by the royals comes amid the Duke of Sussex recently saying on Good Morning America, “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him—I’m grateful for that.”

As per ABC News, Prince Harry exclusively told Will Reeve that he is looking forward to seeing his father soon, "I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can." The duke hadn't seen his 75-year-old father since the monarch was crowned at Westminster Abbey in May of last year. "Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together," he further stated. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Niall Carson-Pool

As per The Daily Mail, senior royals are 'more than capable of holding the fort' including Prince Williams, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, and the Queen. A source added: "Is Harry really saying he’d fly back from California to attend an investiture?" Additional Palace sources emphasized that the conditions of the Sandringham summit agreement, which outlined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from the working Royal family, would remain unchanged despite the King's illness. "Those terms were quite clear, and the King's illness hasn't altered that," a source said.

‘There will be a sigh of relief at Buckingham Palace that Harry appears to be turning a corner and not talking about his private life with the Royal Family.’ @CameronDLWalker explains the likelihood of Prince Harry rekindling his relationship with his family. pic.twitter.com/XpKxUVBnhg — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 16, 2024

Relationships have deteriorated since the Sussexes moved to California and resigned from their position as working royals in 2020. They have also made accusations and complaints against the monarchy and other royal family members. Recently palace advisers 'barred' Prince Harry from having a private conversation with King Charles because they were afraid 'they'd never get rid of him'. As per The Daily Mail, he was directed to go to his father's house in London, Clarence House, for a brief but controlled face-to-face meeting, and then to find a hotel for the night. "Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead, he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes,' the source told The Sun. "The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him."