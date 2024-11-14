Prince Harry Left Queen Camilla 'Outraged' When He Visited King Charles: "He Came With An..."

In a dramatic turn of events at Clarence House, Prince Harry's February visit to his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, resulted in an unexpected confrontation with his stepmother, Queen Camilla. The Duke of Sussex's 5,500-mile journey from Los Angeles took an uncomfortable turn when he allegedly arrived without palace approval, as per Marie Claire. "Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval - and came with an attitude," revealed a well-placed courtier to the National Enquirer.

The tension got worse when Harry allegedly made his father wait for hours; the younger prince also asked to have some private time with Charles and wanted Camilla to leave the room. The 30-minute visit quickly turned sour. Palace insiders said Queen Camilla, who had been dealing with years of criticism from her stepson, finally hit her breaking point. "I'm told Camilla was outraged," the courtier disclosed. "She's taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn't wait to let him have it," as per Express.

“She was the villain. She was the third person in the marriage , she needed to rehabilitate her image.” Prince Harry on Camilla Parker Bowles. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/SYPtgIYhlP — destiny of house velaryon (@destinyvelaryon) May 6, 2023

The root of this discord runs deep. In his memoir Spare, Harry didn't mince words about his stepmother, describing her as 'dangerous,' a 'villain,' and 'evil.' He even called her out for throwing him under the bus for her own PR, which made the tension in the royal family worse. The prince wrote candidly, "I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Even though things were getting tense, Harry tried to stay positive when he talked about the visit on Good Morning America. He said he was grateful for the time with his father and mentioned, "I love my family." Harry also added, "I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can." But behind the palace walls, things seemed a lot messier.

" I even wanted Camilla to be happy, maybe she'd be less dangerous."- Prince Harry #Spare



Anderson Cooper: why was she dangerous?



Prince Harry: Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image...on the way to being Queen, there was going to be bodies left on the street pic.twitter.com/A6vmPwrtWd — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) October 8, 2023

The timing of this conflict was unfortunate, particularly when the royal family should have been supporting King Charles, due to his cancer. Every interaction between Harry and his family has been scrutinized since he and Meghan Markle resigned from their royal duties in 2020, and this visit was no exception. The courtier revealed, "Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw."

Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales, Prince Harry, and Camilla attend the annual Chelsea Flower show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Julian Simmonds)

The aftermath of this visit may have potentially severe consequences. Sources suggest that Queen Camilla, along with Prince William, might push for more dramatic measures against Harry and Markle. The stakes are high because, according to reports, there was discussion about excluding the Sussexes from the $2 billion estate owned by the Royal family. "They want Harry to be stripped of his titles, chopped from the line of succession and cut from the monarch's $2 billion will," the courtier added. "Harry is already a palace pariah. They want to make it official," the insider revealed, as per Marca.