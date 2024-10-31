Prince Harry is 'Angry' and Unsatisfied with The 'American Dream,' Reveals His Friend

Prince Harry may have left behind his life in the United Kingdom, but the royal inside him is still seemingly alive. According to a new report published by The Times, one of his few British friends spilled the tea on Harry's new life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. The exiled royal allegedly has grown 'angry' because he's unsatisfied with his 'American dream.'

The insider claimed, "He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted. I think he desperately misses being over here [in Britain] and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate."

According to British media, Prince Harry has been unhappy since 2016. Proposed unhappy, married unhappy, had a first child unhappy, moved countries unhappy, had a second child unhappy... even in the picture below he's still unhappy pic.twitter.com/UBtg9hwijI — Dee (@Dee_Sue_) August 16, 2024

Harry and the Suits star stepped down as senior royals in January 2020. Markle's rift with sister-in-law Kate Middleton and the rest of the institution, alongside harassment at the hands of the British media, were cited as the reasons behind their move abroad. Harry, Markle, and their firstborn Prince Archie settled in California, US, in June 2020. They explained that they wanted space and privacy to raise their kids in peace, away from the media scrutiny. Although they no longer have a UK residence, they kept their royal titles of 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex,' and Harry remains a Prince and fifth in line to the throne, as per BBC.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth ll, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Image Source: Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

But it seems Harry hasn't moved on from what was, as per another source, who has known the exiled royal since his teenage years. The insider told the publication that Harry misses his English lifestyle, despite the popular perception that he's well-settled in the US. The source disclosed, "He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man. He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends. If only he could wrench his neck around and look forward."

Royal author, Tom Quinn, asserted something similar in his interview with The Mirror. He opined that ever since the Duke left his English lifestyle, he had been feeling nostalgic. "As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

Additionally, Quinn said Harry is seeking permanent residence in the UK after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023. "He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don't get on with Meghan." Harry reportedly is pursuing legal action to 'get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.' However, royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, contradicted the assertions in the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast. She stressed, "[Harry is] living a wonderful life...a life he's always wanted to live."

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.