Prince Harry is Allegedly Considering US Citizenship Amid Adjustment to Life in California

In a revealing interview with Good Morning America, Prince Harry discussed the prospect of obtaining US citizenship as he settles into his new life in California. Since relocating to Montecito with Meghan Markle in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, Harry has contemplated the idea of embracing American citizenship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Parsons

When Prince Harry and Markle left the Royal Family in 2020, they moved to Montecito, California to start their new life. In a bombshell interview, Harry spilled the tea about his romance with Markle and what his days look like so far from jolly old England. Things got rocky between the Sussexes and the royals after the big move across the pond, but Harry's hoping for a reconciliation now that his father King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Even though visiting dad after the devastating news was bittersweet, Harry cherishes their time together, saying "Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that," as per Vanity Fair. Also when asked about Charles, Harry expressed his certainty that the diagnosis will have a "reunifying effect" despite their ongoing dispute. "Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together," he said to the host.

If Prince Harry is considering applying for US citizenship he will first have to be sponsored for lawful permanent residency, which will require him to disclose all prior illegal drug use. Failure to do so constitutes a fraud that can result in the institution of removal… — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 16, 2024

Rumors have swirled about Harry's potential bid for US citizenship since his candid revelations of past drug use in his memoir Spare, as per The Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex's admission to experimenting with marijuana, mushrooms, ayahuasca, and cocaine to cope with his mother Princess Diana's untimely death, though understandable given the trauma, may complicate any future citizenship application. American law takes a dim view of illegal substances. Should Harry pursue American citizenship, the required disclosure of his drug history could raise red flags with immigration authorities. Yet any roadblocks would likely prove temporary.

US government lawyers decided that, even though there have been calls for the release of his visa application, it should remain confidential due to the nature of "private personal information". After Harry mentioned using narcotics, a conservative research tank in Washington, DC, questioned why he was permitted entry into the country in 2020. After a Freedom of Information Act request was denied, the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), stating that the information was of "immense public interest". Attorneys for the Department of Homeland Security stated that the Heritage Foundation "have not demonstrated possible government misconduct or any other public interest that would overcome Prince Harry's privacy interest in these records" in response to the think tank's submissions demanding the release of Harry's US visa application.