Prince Harry Gets Candid About His Unusual Bathroom Habit Which Involves 'Reclining Like a Pharaoh'

Prince Harry may have had a privileged education growing up but during his time in the boarding school, he developed an awkward bathroom habit. The Duke of Sussex was born in the lap of luxury as a member of the British royal family, however, he was sent away for studies at the age of eight, where he was assisted by the school's staff, even for his washing needs.

The 40-year-old recalled the time in his bombshell memoir Spare when he got his hair washed by the matrons at the boarding school, "Three times a week after dinner, the matrons would assist the youngest boys with a nightly wash. I can still see the long row of white baths, each with a boy reclining like a little Pharaoh, awaiting his personalized hair wash," as per The Mirror.

"For older boys who'd reached puberty, there were two tubs in a separate room, behind a yellow door," the book reads. "The matrons came down the row of tubs with stiff brushes, bars of floral soap. Every boy had his own towel, embossed with his school number. Mine was 116."

The Duke's educational journey began at Mrs. Mynors Nursery School, followed by Wetherby Prep School, and afterward, he was sent to boarding school at Ludgrove Prep School, before joining his elder brother Prince William at Eton College at the age of 13 in Windsor. However, his memories of attending the same school as his brother are bitter as the book progresses.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Harry was reminded of the incident he wrote about in the book by host Anderson Cooper, who questioned, "Your brother told you, 'Pretend we don't know each other.'" A disappointed Harry admitted, "Yeah, and at the time it hurt. I couldn't make sense of it. I was like, 'What do you mean? We're now at the same school. Like, I haven't seen you for ages, now we get to hang out together.' He's like, 'No, no, no, when we're at school we don't know each other.' And I took that personally."

Although the brothers' journeys have been more or less the same, they do have one key difference- William chose to attend the university while Harry didn't. As the press continued to spread rumors that the Duke regretted his decision, Harry set the record straight, "I never once regretted my decision to skip university, as per Hello! Magazine. Instead, he completed his ten months of officer commissioning training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Following that, he served in the military for ten years where he was even ranked to being a captain. During his time, he set out to Afghanistan twice. William, on the other hand, attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland, after a gap year from Eton, and graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography. This is also where he met his now-wife Kate Middleton.