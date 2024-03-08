Prince Harry Exerting ‘Pressure’ on Meghan Markle, Leading to ‘Stress’ in Their Relationship

Rumors indicate that there may be strains in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage due to former's upcoming visit to the UK for an event later this year. The Duke of Sussex is expected to organize an event in Britain to mark the 10-year milestone of the Invictus Games, an initiative he established to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both on active-duty and veterans.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn shared with Mirror that Harry is exerting pressure on Markle to accompany him to the event. Despite the actor's previous vow to avoid returning to the UK, Harry is reportedly insistent on having her by his side during his brief visit. The Suits actor, who married Harry in May 2018, has faced scrutiny and criticism in the UK after the fallout with the Royal Family.

According to Omid Scobie, a royal author known as the Sussexes' 'mouthpiece,' Meghan has expressed her reluctance to set foot in England again. The commentator said, "Omid Scobie's book Endgame tells us that Meghan never wants to visit the UK again, but she now realizes with the games coming up and her father-in-law seriously ill that you should never say never." Further explaining Quinn said, "The Invictus Games - it's one of the few areas of Harry's life where he feels on firm ground. There's no doubt that helping disabled soldiers is a good thing, and it's something that Harry has tried to do without it becoming all about him, so it's good for brand Sussex but only if Meghan is also there. So he is definitely putting pressure on her to join him."

"When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan chose to leave the UK, after his wife received years of racial abuse by both the British Press and online trolls; Saira Khan blamed Prince Harry and Meghan for stirring up racial tensions in the country." -Bhalo Meyehttps://t.co/36DqQbaLHP — Meghanpedia (@meghanpedia) July 2, 2020

It is also speculated that Harry may potentially be leaving their children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, in the US. Previously, the couple had plans to bring their children to the UK, however due to security issues they dropped it. Harry recently lost his appeal for police protection upon his return to the UK, as ruled by the UK's High Court. According to Mirror, the 51-page verdict revealed details about Harry and Markle's visit to New York City in May 2023, during which the NYPD reported dangerous paparazzi pursuit.

The document reads, "The Home Office had been notified on 3 August 2022 that the claimant and his wife and children would be visiting the United Kingdom between 2 and 11 September 2022. The itinerary did not [redacted text]. On 10 August 2022, RAVEC met to decide what protective security, if any, should be provided. A letter outlining RAVEC’s decision was sent to the Private Secretary to the Sovereign, since the request for protective security had come through the Royal Household. The letter of 12 August was from the Chair of RAVEC to Sir Edward Young. It explained that [redacted text]."