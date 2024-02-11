Prince Harry Details Initial “Struggle” of Introducing Meghan Markle to the Royal Family

Prince Harry was in love but didn't anticipate where the road to his love story would lead. The Duke of Sussex came across Meghan Markle on a mutual friend's Instagram account in 2016. The fire was on both sides, and it wasn't long before the two exchanged numbers, chatted on the messages, and finally met in person. The handsome royal details more information in his tell-all memoir.

Aside from a non-royal meeting with Britain's crème de la crème, according to Prince Harry, there was one particular thing that he found most challenging. He reminisced in his book, Spare and the Couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, what went into arranging the meeting between his ladylove and his family, per The Mirror.

Long before the royalties sealed the deal with a ring, Harry noted that to keep the affair low-key and out of the public eye was challenging. Harry explained, "Trying to track [the family] down and make sure that they're around at the same time that she's popping in without telling too many people."

He continued, "We've managed, we've done incredibly well, and to make sure you've met all the key people." As Markle would recall, Harry's family had been "so welcoming," adding that both sides, the late Princess Diana's family and the House of Windsor, had been "great" to her. Meanwhile, the Duke noted that she'd "met quite a few of them."

The former actress explained, "I have! On both sides of his family. His mum's side as well, which has been important to me too. But, yes, the family has been great, and over the past year and a half, we've just had a nice time getting to know them and progressively helping me feel a part of not just the institution but also part of the family, which has been special."

Post-engagement, the couple gave an interview where the Suits star revealed how honored she was to meet the late Queen Elizabeth. It was "incredible," she said. Meanwhile, Harry joked that his grandmother's pet corgis became fans of his ladylove in the first meeting.

However, later in their Netflix documentary, the couple, who stepped down from their royal status, revealed the interview was scripted. Markle called it an "orchestrated reality show" and said it was "rehearsed." They weren't allowed to tell their side of the story, contradicting what the world saw and heard. She further alleged, "They didn't want [that]."

Although Harry and Meghan survived the test of time, the couple's relationship with the rest of the royal family members is complicated. Nearly one year after stepping down as working royals, they bared in a CBS interview, claiming they felt "a lack of support and lack of understanding" from The Firm.

While Harry clarified he didn't blindside his grandmother (the Queen), saying, "I have too much respect for her," his relationship with his father, King Charles, got better with time. Royal expert Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight, "There is more warmth between Harry and Meghan and Charles than other family members."

Although, "It's taken a long time to get there," said Scobie, asserting, "that has grown since they've left the country."