Prince Harry Criticized for His Actions ‘Not Matching’ His Words Amid Talks of Reconciliation

The royal family has rejected Prince Harry's recent attempts at reconciliation amid King Charles III's major health crisis. The Duke of Sussex has been warned that 'actions speak louder than words.' Journalist Sarah Vine, who has been a fervent critic of the Sussex' questioned the young royal's moves in an exclusive The Daily Mail piece, "So Harry is right. Such crises can, and do, have 'reunifying effects' on families. But words are one thing, actions quite another." Vine further added, "Words aren't enough – you must show you mean it. You also must understand that sometimes it's not about you but about the greater good of the family."

The backlash follows after Prince Harry recently stated, "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that." Broadcaster Esther Krakue also criticized his actions saying, “I think he only spent about 30 minutes speaking with his father, he had to fly back to Las Vegas for an NFL award ceremony,” Krakue shared in an exclusive to Sky News host Caroline Di Russo. As per Sky News, the journalist stated that Prince Harry is 'extremely deluded' to ask for a reconciliation when he managed to attend a star-studded award function less than an hour after meeting his ailing father.

'There's so much gossip around what's going to happen to their Netflix relationship in 2025.'@KinseySchofield joins @PatrickChristys to discuss Prince Harry leaving King Charles to attend an NFL honours event and the Sussexes' developing relationship with Paramount. pic.twitter.com/FNwSjlU9j9 — GBN America (@GBNAmerica) February 15, 2024

She said, “Again something that I just thought good lord to see a senior member of the Royal Family reduced to having to prostitute himself at these kinds of events is quite disgraceful. But you know that’s how he's making a living now.” The Duke of Sussex was called on to present the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award at the 13th Annual NFL Honors on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As per The UK Mirror, the royals have recently squashed his plans to return for partial official duties saying, "There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity." As per The UK Mirror, a source close to Duke had earlier confirmed: "Harry is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties. In his view, it wouldn’t be dissimilar from what was proposed back in 2020, with a hybrid model of working. With the King’s illness, there is perhaps more of a reason for those options to be considered." As per The NY Post, the Sussex' recently revived their official website with a soft launch right after King Charles' health diagnosis, but, Prince Harry is urging critics to focus on his father's health rather than his actions.

“It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn’t even been part of a conversation,” a source told The Times. “Harry is more concerned about the health and well-being of the King and Kate [Middleton] and thinks that is where the focus should be.” Using the royal coat of arms at the top of the webpage with the words "The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" underneath earned the Sussexes the moniker "ridiculous." Also in a major change, the ex-royal couple's children shall hereafter be referred to as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex, instead of the Mountbatten-Windsors.