Prince Harry Came Under Fire for 'Believing He Can Walk Back In' Into the Royal Family

Prince Harry has come under fire for his desire to "walk back in" to the Royal Family, even though Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles are still not performing their royal responsibilities. Following rumors that the exiled royal has "expressed interest" in returning to responsibilities in the UK, royal biographer Ingrid Seward chastised the Duke of Sussex.

DON’T BELIEVE the reports by tabloids from British Royal PR spin correspondents that Prince Harry has recently said that he wishes to return to the royal family or requested to do royal duties for them.



“I HAVE MY OWN FAMILY, AS WE ALL DO. SO MY FAMILY AND MY LIFE IN CALIFORNIA,… pic.twitter.com/tloiFEigh0 — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) February 17, 2024

As reported by The Mirror, Seward remarked in an interview with GBN America, "Harry should have been more careful really what he said, but he probably does think that he could walk back in, but he certainly couldn't." In agreement with the royal expert, host Nana Akua added, "If anything the British public wouldn't have it anyway because we're paying for them. So that would pretty much be the end of the Royal Family if he thought that he was just going to come in. I think at that point even I would probably lose a little bit of loyalty and think forget it, I'm not paying for him."

The expert further stated, "He is saying that he could help out. Maybe. I mean, it's almost as though he has literally no understanding of the damage that he's caused and that he thinks he can just simply offer himself back in at some point."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

In the early months of 2020, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle famously fled the royal in a scandal that will always be remembered as "Megxit." According to reports, Prince Harry plans to visit the United Kingdom on occasion to assist King Charles III with his ongoing cancer treatment. During his Friday, February 16 appearance on Good Morning America, the prince revealed: "I have got many trips planned that will take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I will my family as much as I can."

The Duke of Sussex responded as follows when one of the presenters inquired about his thoughts on the state of His Majesty's health: "That stays between me and him." He further added, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham

As reported by the Daily Mail, Richard Eden's most recent Palace Confidential newsletter stated, that King Charles is eager to patch things up with his younger son, but Prince Harry won't be allowed to resume his royal responsibilities until he gives up his money-making ventures and extends an apology.

Eden wrote, "What I hear is that, while the King is keen to mend fences with his younger son, Prince William is adamant that the Royal Household should stick with the Sandringham summit agreement with Queen Elizabeth of 2020. Eden stated there was solid evidence to corroborate recent rumors that the Duke of Sussex was open to taking on a temporary royal position again to help his father.

Eden notes that sources in Britain, as opposed to California, responded in a "swift and brutal" manner. He added, "The King, my colleague Rebecca English was told, was firmly of the opinion that there was no way back for Harry as a working royal 'in any way, shape or form.'"