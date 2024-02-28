Prince Harry Called Out as 'Unfiltered' and 'Unpredictable' by Royal Expert

When it comes to carrying on the royal family tradition globally, Prince Harry is still considered a "visionary," but he is also characterized as "unpredictable" and having "no filter" when speaking. The Duke of Sussex was "authentic" in his royal duties and frequently "uncertain" during royal visits and tours, according to veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low. "One of the things about Harry is he has no filter. You always saw authentic Harry which was fantastic and he was also unpredictable."

As per The UK Mirror, Valentine continued to praise the Duke, saying that he has been "amazing in some ways" and that his "energy, vision, and enthusiasm" have often served as inspiration for his staff. He added: "One of my favourite days of royal reporting was in Jamaica in the tour in 2012 when Harry was on a race track with Usain Bolt and basically cheated and beat in the 50-yard dash."

Describing the moment as "unscripted", he joked that it had taken record-winning sprinter Usain Bolt "by surprise". Despite the Duke's strained relationship with the royal family, when asked whether he could bring his younger son back, King Charles recently replied—quite unexpectedly—that "it would be nice" for him to rejoin the royal family.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Luke MacGregor

Another royal source said King Charles is looking forward to 'reuniting' with Prince Harry: "On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he's sick. Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing paramount in this. The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work." As per The UK Mirror, the source added further, "The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work." A written plan would need to be drawn up by the King and his aides before Harry could return to any official duties and would not receive public funds."

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

A close source of Prince Harry said: "Harry is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties. In his view, it wouldn't be dissimilar from what was proposed back in 2020, with a hybrid model of working. With the King's illness, there is perhaps more of a reason for those options to be considered." The royal family appears to be adamant that Harry's assistance is not required, even though he is reportedly eager to assist. The Prince of Wales, his wife Queen Camilla, and other senior royals have volunteered to take over the King's responsibilities while he has stepped back from public life to rest.