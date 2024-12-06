Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumors With Meghan Markle: "We've Apparently Divorced..."

Speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship— of diverging dreams and ambitions creating cracks in their personal life has recently dominated headlines. Despite their firm denials of trouble in paradise, whispers of divorce are only growing. The couple is rumored to be reportedly navigating a professional split and choosing to pursue separate projects for now. In light of the same, Harry recently issued a rare response.

Prince Harry during an interview with Anderson Cooper. (Image Source: YouTube | 60 Minutes)

On December 4, Harry teamed up with NYT columnist and DealBook founder, Andrew Ross Sorkin, for a discussion that spanned everything from the pitfalls of mainstream media to the dangers of misinformation, spotlighting ongoing efforts to create a safer digital landscape, as reported by People magazine. During the interview, Sorkin stated, "I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time. They're fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you're here...there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'"

He asked, "Is that normal for you?... Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?" In response, the Duke said, "No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently, we have bought or moved house 10, or 12 times. We have apparently divorced maybe 10, or 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'" He added, "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls."

On the contrary, Harry shared that he and Markle are thriving in California. He expressed his unexpected joy in raising their children in the U.S., a chapter of life he never envisioned but feels deeply aligned with the dreams his mother, Princess Diana, held for him, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Recently, Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, was also one of the many to weigh in, speculating whether the Sussexes’ professional independence signifies a strategic choice of working separately or toward a separation, as reported by Fox News. She opined that there will be marital woes if Harry keeps working on projects away from Markle next year too. She stated, "I am not going to applaud Prince Harry for successfully networking…but if we continue to see Prince Harry work away from Meghan...I think it’s fair to debate what a professional divorce means for the couple personally."

During the segment, Harry also explored his past with the media, remembering the turmoil of his early years amid the constant media frenzy around his late mother, Diana, and her contentious marriage to King Charles III. As reported by the New York Post, he said that growing up in such an environment makes one question the credibility of information.