Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Intended to Bring Kids to the UK, But Their Plans Were Thwarted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had plans to bring their children to the UK. However, those plans never materialized. The reason? Apparently, it was security concerns. Prince Harry lost his appeal for police protection when he returned to his native country in a decision issued by the UK's High Court yesterday. The Duke of Sussex intends to appeal the ruling; according to a legal representative for him, "the Duke's case is that the so-called 'bespoke process' that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis," as per Instyle.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

The 51-page verdict included information about Harry and Markle's May 2023 visit to New York City, during which the NYPD said paparazzi were dangerously following them. The document also included details about Prince Harry's visits to the UK after he and Markle moved to California that are also noteworthy; one such visit was made in September 2022 with the intention of 'visit with several charities close to their hearts,' but after Queen Elizabeth passed away, the visit turned into a much longer stay, as per Mirror.

The text of the document says: “The Home Office had been notified on 3 August 2022 that the claimant and his wife and children would be visiting the United Kingdom between 2 and 11 September 2022. The itinerary did not [redacted text]. On 10 August 2022, RAVEC met to decide what protective security, if any, should be provided. A letter outlining RAVEC’s decision was sent to the Private Secretary to the Sovereign, since the request for protective security had come through the Royal Household. The letter of 12 August was from the Chair of RAVEC to Sir Edward Young. It explained that [redacted text].”

Yes to protect them! Why would #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle put their kids out there to be nitpicked at by schoolyard bullies, the same bullies that nitpick EVERYTHING #HarryandMeghan do. That's what good parents do keep them out of harms way, away from the crazy nutters — Truth Not Lies (@truthoverlies13) March 1, 2024

Interpreting between the lines, the Sussexes' children could not be brought due to insufficient security, and therefore, in the end, they apparently left for the UK without Archie and Lilibet. This relates to Prince Harry's initial request for an evaluation of his police protection, during which his representative stated, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wanted to Bring Archie & Lilibet to the UK in Sept 2022 Before Queen Elizabeth's Death but did not because they considered the security arrangements ascribed by the RAVEC committee to be inadequate to ensure the kids’ safety. https://t.co/uQHDkF57UZ — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) February 29, 2024

Harry's legal team informed earlier this week that the Prince intends to file an appeal. “The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy," the Duke's legal representative stated.

Markle and Harry have only brought their children to the UK once in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Markle and Harry celebrated Lili's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. However, the legal document referred to above made no mention of that visit. Harry's legal team filed an appeal after High Court judge Sir Peter Lane declared that RAVEC was neither procedurally unjust nor illogical.