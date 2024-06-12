Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Disagree on How They'd Rule Tinseltown: 'Superstar Entrepreneur'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been exploring new paths since they left their royal duties in 2020. However, recent insights suggest the couple may not be entirely aligned in their future endeavors. British commentator, Tom Quinn, believes Markle has largely moved on from the royal chapter of her life. Having been a working royal for only a brief period, Markle seems focused on opportunities stateside, such as her recent launch of the wellness brand American Riviera Orchard. "She has more to focus on in the States than her husband has," he stated.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Dunham

Meanwhile, Quinn suggests that Harry, born into the royal family, still struggles with his past. "He has a little to do beyond brooding over the past," he opined, as per OK! Magazine. Harry may still be adjusting to life outside the privileged but constrained world of monarchy. "Given Harry was born into the royal family in Britain, it's understandable that he would have a strong emotional attachment to his past," he explained.

M grew up in Hollywood, was on the set of All My Children with her dad, this is what she wants, Hollywood in all it fake glory/ lies/drugs, this is the life she dragged Harry to with her acting skills/remember Meghan is an *Actress*and does not need an Oscar to get what she wants — M. Payton (@Payton10M) June 11, 2024

Conversely, "Meghan was born and raised in America and it would feel more like home to her." Quinn however remains confident that the couple can handle any differences, despite this gap. "As a couple, they may be able to...find ways to support each other in their respective pursuits," he assured. He added, that at its core, it may simply require "balancing individual ambitions with their shared commitment as a married couple." Markle's future career path has sparked debate. Some suggest she might return to acting. This option is only a backup plan for them. If worst comes to worst, if the couple's other business ventures fail, this possibility might come into play.

Harry shunned his friends and Meghan shunned her family. Her true ambition was to be a Hollywood star and he gave up everything to mix with celebrities and become a power couple. In the end, Hollywood shunned her, and him. If that's not poetic justice, I don't know what is. — Christianne (@noplacelike4663) June 11, 2024

Quinn cautions, "Harry and Meghan have talked about the possibility of Meghan going back into acting if the couple's commercial ventures fail but things have moved on since Meghan last acted which might make it very difficult to make a comeback." He opined, "On the other hand, there is still Meghan’s fame as a troubled Royal, which might be enough to ensure a starring role in something, but it might be something the senior royals in the UK would dread."

Additionally, he argued that Markle, who is renowned for her role in Suits, herself may not wish to revisit acting. "The deeper problem is Meghan doesn't want to go back to acting. She is in love with the idea of being a superstar entrepreneur." The expert further added, "That said, Harry would offer Meghan his full support if she wanted to return to acting but Harry is something of an innocent and doesn't realize how much Meghan would have to be away filming if she did go back to acting," as per Geo News.