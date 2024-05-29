Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cautioned 'To Choose What Direction They Go In'

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to follow in Zara Tindall's footsteps and become as well-known as she is, they have been advised recently by a royal critic. This comes after the two traveled to Nigeria for three days in support of the Invictus Games, meeting with local organizations and government representatives.

Kerry Parnell, a journalist for the Telegraph and co-author of the Royal List, told Daily Express US that it was unjust that the pair was the center of attention throughout their visit.

🌍 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making waves in Nigeria! 🇳🇬 Despite stepping away from their royal duties, the dynamic duo kicked off a three-day visit to Nigeria, engaging with military offic pic.twitter.com/6UMqeYBh8Q — Thomas Ashley (@JoObsidian_4945) May 28, 2024

Parnell told the outlet, "It’s not fair for them to get headlines every time they step out the door doing anything whatsoever, because what do we want them to do then? What is permitted for them to do? I suppose the recent tour looked a bit like a royal tour, but it’s kind of up to them, what they do, isn’t it? They obviously have to choose what direction they go in, but it is hard for them because whatever they do, it makes headlines."

Parnell conveyed sympathy for the Sussexes, pointing out that Harry and Markle are treated a little unfairly compared to other members of the Royal Family, such as Harry's cousin Zara Tindall. Zara is quite different from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the royal critic did concede. Zara is not a member of the royal family in any official capacity and does not have any royal titles. Zara once told the Times, "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that allowed us to do."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Princess Anne, daughter of the Queen, gave birth to Zara Phillips at St. Mary's Hospital in London, England, on May 15, 1981. Zara may therefore be considered a granddaughter of the Queen. True enough, she is the monarch's first granddaughter and second grandchild. On the other hand, she has had a very different life than her royal ancestors.

Zara is the 18th in line of succession, but her position is constantly being pushed down as her cousins and brother produce children. She may never become queen, but she did get the MBE 'in 2007 for her services to equestrianism,' as reported by Town & Country.

This is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archewell in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/MWjCAomTc0 — Queer Lips of Truth (@einstein_evans) May 27, 2024

Little is known about what Meghan and Harry have in store for the future, but they did reveal their future intentions during their recent three-day trip to Nigeria. As reported by People, the duke revealed, "It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, to bring about solutions, support and positive change. There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters.

Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work." Together, they promoted the Invictus Games and the Archewell Foundation's youth mental health programs in Nigeria, a country that became a member last year.