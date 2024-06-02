Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Risk of Losing Their Home Due to This Mistake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could potentially lose their £12 million mansion in Montecito, California, as the legal dispute over the Duke of Sussex's US visa continues. Last year, the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit demanding that the Biden administration release Harry's US visa documents to determine if past drug use was disclosed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Edwards

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals and left their British residence, Frogmore Cottage. They started a new chapter in the United States by acquiring a Montecito mansion with 16 bedrooms and extensive grounds. Harry and Markle have been raising their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, on this Californian estate. In his January 2023 tell-all memoir Spare, Harry publicly admitted to past drug use, raising questions about whether he disclosed this information on his visa forms. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that this situation could potentially be a PR setback for the Prince. "The fact of the matter is that it will be very embarrassing, or may be very embarrassing," he said. "Harry may have included drug use on his application form. If he hasn't, it will unquestionably make headlines, and that will not be beneficial so far as the Sussexes are concerned," he continued.

"If you attack an institution, supporters of that institution, or those who believe that you've been very unwise and very foolish, believe that there are double standards," he added. The royal expert noted that the Sussexes might be seen as having a "double standard" following their public criticisms of The Firm. Harry may encounter significant repercussions, potentially including deportation from the US. The Heritage Foundation, sometimes known simply as Heritage, is an American conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., known for its activism. "Heritage’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense," the website reads.

Prince Harry has destroyed himself, his reputation and any remaining goodwill that existed before the publication of his book. He has become a pariah to the British people, and will likely end up in exile with the massively destructive Meghan Markle in their California mansion. — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) January 5, 2023

According to the Daily Express, the Heritage Foundation is taking legal steps against the Department of Homeland Security to gain access to the Duke's visa records. Despite the Foundation's request, the DHS has refused, citing privacy protections comparable to those for medical records. Judge Carl Nichols is presently privately reviewing the case, leaving Harry and the public awaiting a decision on whether the information will be disclosed. Drug use can lead to the rejection of both non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications, although immigration officers have the discretion to make the final decision, considering various factors. Nile Gardiner, a campaigner for the Heritage Foundation, told The Sun's new politics show Never Mind the Ballots that Harry should "face the consequences." He also asserted, "Without a doubt, if you lie on a US immigration application, it’s a criminal offense, a very serious offense."