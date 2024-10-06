Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are a 'Ticking Time Bomb' for the Royals, Expert Predicts a Crisis

Prince Harry patronizes a UK-based charity, WellChild, which offers care to chronically ill children. As such, he was in London to recognize kids, teenagers, and their parents affiliated with the organization. But his brief visit marks Meghan Markle's continued absence from British soil. With the recent visit and the increased public interest, royal expert Tom Bower thinks the Sussexes could incite further hostility.

“You can’t keep a good man down.”



“I think there is a crisis on the way,” he told OK! Magazine. “They will know they’re not desperately in need of money at this very moment but they constantly have to think about how they’re going to plan for the future." He added, "There is always this ticking time bomb because they have much more they could say, especially Meghan about her time in London. Her own words would be hugely profitable for her and likely very damaging to the royal family because she’s only got bad things to say.”

The royal biographer further opined, “I think Harry has got another book...the ghostwriter said there was enough material for another book. And of course, Meghan has got a book, which would be infinitely more damaging than anything they’ve written so far. The problem is how desperate will the Sussexes become?" The Duke recently turned 40 with a quiet celebration. The Prince and Princess of Wales wished the exiled prince on X for the first time since Harry and Markle left for the States. It read, "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duke of Sussex!"

In contrast to the royal family, Markle did not publicly wish her husband on his milestone birthday. In an emotional speech, Harry pledged "to continue showing up and doing good in the world." In addition, he talked affectionately about being a father to Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

According to the UK Mirror, reflecting on the same, Bower reasoned that Prince William and Kate Middleton's birthday message was out of 'duty'. "For William and Kate to wish him Happy Birthday, it cost them nothing and if they didn't do it, it would look churlish, as if they were holding a nasty grudge," he argued. "So it was so much better to wish him a happy birthday and ignore him. It was a perfunctory administrative act which served the purpose of them not looking bad, but it didn't mean a thing."

The royal expert further stated that Sussexes are codependent on each other, "With Meghan, I don't think one should read much into whether she wished him a public happy birthday. I don't believe they're about to separate. I think Meghan needs him because without him she won't get status, and he needs her because he's a needy person. So, it's a mutually beneficial arrangement. Harry won't leave Meghan because he has nowhere else to go."

Bower continued, "Harry is beginning to realize the problem," he explained. "They realize how deeply unpopular they are here and they have a waning interest in America, people are less and less interested. He's coming back more and more because he's testing the water and he wants to look relevant here, and he has nothing to do in America. I think he is increasingly lonely.

The royal writer concluded, "I think that they want exactly what they weren't allowed to do— half in, half out. They're looking for a purpose and they can't find it. Some might see it as being part of the royal family but I don't think William will allow that. Harry seems to think his family should apologize to him. He thinks he's been badly treated by the family. But they don't owe him an apology. Harry's anger with William is petulant and juvenile now."