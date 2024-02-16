Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accept Complimentary Jet Trips: “Don’t Like Spending Their Own Money”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite their substantial wealth, have been observed employing various strategies to avoid dipping into their own funds, according to sources close to the couple. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made headlines as they jetted off to Vancouver, Canada, for a three-day trip aboard a private jet, courtesy of a generous arrangement with a local private aviation company. Their purpose in Canada was to promote the 2025 Invictus Games, a cause close to their hearts. Sources revealed to Page Six that the couple were considered "guests" on the flight, implying that they did not foot the bill for the chartered aircraft.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

According to sources familiar with the couple, Prince Harry and Markle often rely on the generosity of others instead of using their own finances. This was evidenced by their previous trip to Jamaica, where they again enjoyed the luxury of a private jet, this time accompanying Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy to the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin L Marshall

Notably, the former Duke and Duchess have also been known to indulge in the hospitality of their affluent friends when traveling. During their visits to various cities, they opt to stay at the lavish residences of their wealthy acquaintances. In Los Angeles, for instance, they are said to frequent the home of millionaire Victoria Jackson. In a continuation of their trend of accepting assistance from others, Prince Harry and Markle traveled by private jet to New York City in October to attend a conference focused on the dangers of social media for children. Following the conference, they embarked on a short vacation in the Caribbean.

Climate change activists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take private jet for 2 hour flight from Santa Barbara to Vancouver.



The couple, who regularly urge people to reduce their carbon footprint, would have created an estimated 4 tonnes of CO2 for their short flight. pic.twitter.com/clFXaooUi6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 14, 2024

Similarly, their excursion to Las Vegas in November for a Katy Perry concert was facilitated by Texan oil heir Michael Herd, who provided his plane for the journey. Joining them were his wife, billionaire and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, along with high-profile celebrities Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, and Zoe Saldana. During their time as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were prohibited from accepting free gifts. However, reports have emerged detailing instances where Markle repurposed diamonds gifted to Prince Harry into jewelry, including a pinky ring and earrings.

Harry & Meghan don’t care about the Invictus Games



Private Jet ☑️

$8,000 a night hotel ☑️



Watch.. the next two days will be about what Meghan Markle is wearing 🤮 https://t.co/XFfeuysfaW — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) February 14, 2024

Additionally, Markle has been spotted wearing clothing from the Staud range, owned by Sarah Staudinger, wife of WME boss Ari Emmanuel, who now represents the former Suits star in Hollywood. While attending an LA Lakers game, Markle was spotted wearing clothing from the Staud range, but it remains unclear whether she purchased the items herself or received them as gifts. “She certainly has the Hollywood mentality, ‘If I wear your brand, it will increase sales,'” said an insider. “Basically, it’s ‘Look at us… don’t forget we’re royal above everything else,'” they added.