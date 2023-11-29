NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss has urged the American public to take Donald Trump’s recent comments about deploying the military within the country seriously, reported HuffPost. As the former President spoke of leveraging military force to proceed with his plan if he regains the White House in 2024, Beschloss emphasized the significance of recognizing and accepting the potential aftermath of such statements. During an interview with MSNBC's Katie Phang, Beschloss asserted, “Take it seriously."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Beschloss recalled Trump’s 2016 election victory and spoke about when some downplayed Trump's campaign rhetoric about violence and presidential powers as simply the statements of 'a moderate who loves to make deals.' The historian warned against thinking that Trump’s promises were shallow, citing the former President’s explicit statements about using the American military to repress domestic opponents.

Presidential historian, Michael Beschloss:



"If you love Mussolini, you will love what Donald Trump is talking about for 2025...This is about as un-American as anything I've ever heard."

The author remarked, “Remember that? That was all totally wrong. Take him at his word. Trump has told us he’s going to use the American military to suppress his domestic opponents. This is what authoritarians do. This is what fascists do.” Beschloss further continued, “It was probably not in his interest because if he wants to get elected next year, it probably makes more sense to him to pretend to be someone who’s more moderated.”

You must be completely blind to not notice how dangerous tfg trump is for America and the world in general.



"This is what authoritarians do. This is what fascists do," said Michael Beschloss, who explained why the former US president must be taken at his word.

Trump has consistently spoken about his willingness to employ military force to address what he feels are issues in primarily Democratic cities and states. As per an LA Times report, during a campaign event in Iowa this year, Trump indicated, “The next time, I’m not waiting. One of the things I did was let them run it, and we’re going to show how bad a job they do,” he said. “Well, we did that. We don’t have to wait any longer.” Although Trump has not discussed the specifics of how he might use the military during a potential second term, speculations surface around his past aggressive agenda, from mass deportations to travel bans.

Joseph Nunn, a national security expert with the Brennan Center for Justice, highlighted the political nature of constraints on the president's use of the Insurrection Act. He asserted, “The principal constraint on the president’s use of the Insurrection Act is basically political, that presidents don’t want to be the guy who sent tanks rolling down Main Street, there’s not much really in the law to stay the president’s hand.” The historical context and evolution of the Insurrection Act make it a unique and powerful tool, though some argue that it was crafted for a different era. The act is a substantial exception to the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally restricts the military from engaging in law enforcement activities.

"All I'm saying is: Watch out."

- Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss



If Trump's elected, there will be a "severe danger of [Trump] instituting the Insurrection Act" & using "soldiers.. to police American soil."



Say no to paramilitary fascism.#VoteBlueToSaveAmerica https://t.co/DzrZmsV8fI — @WorldJustice7 (@WorldJustice7) November 28, 2023

As Trump openly discusses his plans to utilize the military for various purposes, questions emerge about the significance of military oaths, the extent of presidential power, and the individuals Trump might appoint to support such initiatives. In such an environment, Beschloss' warning serves as a crucial reminder to remain vigilant and engaged in the democratic process, recognizing the potential impact of political rhetoric on the nation's foundational principles.

