President Joe Biden's Long Stare Raises Concerns, Says He'll 'Get In Trouble' for Answering Reporters

President Joe Biden sparked concern during a press briefing when he joked about getting into trouble for taking questions from reporters. "I have a lot of questions. I better not start the questions. I'll get in trouble," Biden quipped during the meeting at the White House on Tuesday, setting off a moment of uneasy silence as he seemed to freeze for 15 seconds while reporters shouted inquiries, as per Radar.

The 81-year-old president began speaking at the task force opening, which is focused on cutting costs for American families, with the familiar yet puzzling refrain even before he raised the microphone off the table. He gave a rough sigh into the microphone, set it down again, and looked straight ahead, mouth open, ignoring a few reporters' last-ditch attempts to get in one more question as they were heading out. "Oh, Lord," Former Democratic Party campaign adviser Peter Daou expressed his opinion on X that the man was not well.

Hours before Biden's strange actions, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reprimanded a reporter for questioning why the president frequently uses notecards when making public remarks. Jean-Pierre immediately defended Biden, even though the reporter made no indication as to whether such a dependency is a sign of deteriorating mental health. “You’re upset because the president has note cards? You’re asking me a question about the president having note cards? The president who has had probably one of the most successful first three years of an administration than any modern-day president? He’s done more in the first three years than most presidents who had the two terms. I think what’s important here and what the American people care about is how this president is delivering for them. And that’s what he’s doing. And that’s what’s the most important thing here,” claimed Jean-Pierre.

In his statements on Tuesday afternoon, Biden acknowledged that his staff had asked him to restrict the amount of time he spends speaking with the media. In the past, he had even been warned to get into "trouble" if he continued to do so. In 2021, days after former press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that she objected to the president spending too much time in person with the White House press corps.

“You guys are bad. I’m not supposed to be answering all these questions. I’m supposed to leave, but I can’t resist your questions,” Biden said, as per Fox News. Just one month later, he expressed the same opinion to a journalist, warning him that he would "get in trouble with staff if I don't do this the right way." Prior to the election, there has been increased focus on Biden's mental capacity, which has been a source of controversy throughout his term. Polls show that voters are more concerned about Biden’s age than they are about 77-year-old Donald Trump’s.