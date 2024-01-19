In a political landscape marked by intense polarization, accusations of media bias, and allegations of favoritism within the Democratic Party, U.S. Representative and presidential hopeful Dean Phillips has voiced his frustration with what he perceives as a deliberate effort to sideline him by influential Democratic figures.

Speaking from New Hampshire, where he trails significantly behind President Joe Biden in Democratic primary polls, Phillips expressed his dismay at what he views as a lack of fair media coverage. "President Biden is a man I respected but is not a viable candidate. And it is not an attack from Dean Phillips, who is right now positioned as a meaningless candidate in this race. I'm not the one that's done this to him. I'm pointing out the truth. And anybody who's willing to pay attention will recognize it," Phillips said.

Phillips, who declared his candidacy on October 27, alleges that despite being a sitting congressman, he has not been granted interviews on MSNBC or featured on prominent Sunday shows, reported Politico. Highlighting a perceived bias in media coverage, U.S. Representative and presidential hopeful Phillips has underscored a notable discrepancy between candidates who challenged Donald Trump and those within the Democratic Party.

Without specifying individuals, Phillips asserted, "I'm appalled. I’m disappointed. I’m disgusted that professionals who ostensibly have committed their entire careers to sharing truth, providing facts, and sharing information with American voters... are fundamentally avoiding their responsibilities." The presidential candidate shed light on the impact of right-leaning outlets and simultaneously lamented the lack of representation on platforms associated with Democratic leanings.

“Right media has been more than invitational. I don’t think there’s an MSNBC viewer that even knows that I’m a congressman because what’s being portrayed is designed to prevent that education,” he added, hinting at being the scapegoat of polarized reporting. In the unfolding landscape of the 2024 Democratic primaries, the spotlight on media dynamics and political influence continues to intensify. In a bold move as a self-funded challenger against incumbent President Biden, Congressman Phillips has opted to defer his potential bid for a fourth term in Congress, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions about the dynamics of the upcoming election year.

Phillips expressed, "That's why I’m calling for competition. I think he should have passed the torch. That was my first call, and then I called others to join the stage. They wouldn't do it. That's why I ultimately decided to do it myself. But that invitation is still out there. Whether he passes the torch or not, the unwillingness of others to join the stage is a threat to democracy. His unwillingness to open the stage, I would argue, now is a threat because his numbers are so horrifyingly poor."

