President Joe Biden and his team are hard at work to ensure victory in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. However, citizens via polls have expressed their growing concerns for Biden to withstand the pressures of the office given he’s 80 years old, per WSJ. Worriment began back in January this year when he took quite a tumble during the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony after tripping on a sandbag, per The Guardian. This year, Biden’s team is making sure that the media or his opponents would perhaps not use this as leverage concerning possibly affecting his candidacy due to the age factor.

According to Axios, the president’s team is determined to make sure their beloved leader doesn’t ‘trip’ and is practicing great precautions to prevent him from tripping in public like in the June 2022 incident. Biden has been known to struggle with maintaining his balance since November 2021. And to tackle this, he’s been in the active care of physical therapists and other professionals in the field of medical sciences. His imbalance was officially diagnosed as a “combination of significant spinal arthritis and mild-post-fracture foot arthritis," as per his physician’s diagnosis.

President Biden often begins his day by undertaking physical therapy sessions under the guidance of Drew Contreras who has also worked with former President of the States, Barack Obama. His therapy exercises specifically include “proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers” as recommended by his doctors.

However, the publication quotes Professor James Gordon, associate Dean and Chair of the Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the Univesity of Southern California regarding his thoughts on the suggested treatment. Gorden said skeptically, “I have never heard the term ‘proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.’ It is not a clinical term in standard use.”

The publication hub also quoted Whitehouse Spokesperson, Andrew Bates about the recent reports surrounding the president’s issue with maintaining balance. However, the spokesperson believes that this information wasn’t “new” and mentioned it being previously dissolved during a 2021 report from Biden’s doctor, and has been brought up once more this year for clarity. Bates said, “This article fits an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”

Apart from being tumble-free, Biden has reportedly been spotted wearing tennis shoes instead of the usual black formal ones. The reason is that these casual-fitting ones offer more grip, are rather sturdy, and are a great aid to avoid tripping. In March 2021, Biden tripped thrice while boarding his plane, per ABC. Hence, the President has also been taking a shorter flight of stairs to board the legendary Air Force One plane when he has to travel. Usually, he would head directly to the upper deck which required him to climb 26 stairs. Lately, he’s been getting aboard via the lower deck which requires him to climb 14 mere steps of stairs.

