President Joe Biden Trades Barbs With Donald Trump With This New Tactic: 'A Loser'

During an annual awards gala in Washington for the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies, President Joe Biden escalated his personal attacks on Donald Trump, calling the presumptive Republican nominee a "loser" and mocking his management of the Covid pandemic. Taunting of this nature is typically associated with former President Trump, known for his numerous and often outrageous insults, which the hundreds have cataloged.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Recently, however, the barbs have been coming from President Biden, who previously referred to Trump simply as "the former guy," per The New York Times. "That other guy, that loser. I think he’s having trouble," Biden said, without referring to Trump by name. Adding further, he said, "We’ll never forget lying about Covid and telling the American people to inject bleach in their arms," as he alluded to Trump's suggestion during his presidency that Americans might try using disinfectant internally to combat the coronavirus. The statement was followed by laughter in the ballroom event for honoring Asian Americans. "Look, I’ll never forget him lying about the pandemic, telling Americans to inject bleach into their skin. I wonder if he did it. It might explain something," Biden asserted. In 2020, Trump publicly speculated about the potential effectiveness of disinfectant in clearing the body of COVID-19 through "injection."

🚨 Protesters shout “LOSER” at Joe Biden as he shuffles down the street

pic.twitter.com/n3MtRpi1sQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2024

According to several aides and advisers who recently spoke to NBC News, Biden's escalating attacks on Trump, covering various topics such as his financial troubles and weight, have been part of a strategy directed by Biden himself. The President continued with the remarks as he was busy doing the campaigns. "Remember him saying the best thing to do is just inject a little bleach in your arm?" Biden said at a campaign reception later that week. "That’s what he said. And he meant it. I wish he had done a little bit himself."

Growing up I would never have dreamed of disrespecting our leaders. Now I have zero respey for most all of our current leaders. — Shellbythesea (@10Shellbythesea) January 12, 2024

Reacting to the remarks, James Singer, a spokesperson and rapid response adviser for the Biden campaign said, "This isn't 'Saturday Night Live.'" He further added and clarified, "We're not scripting jokes for him." The Trump campaign did not respond to the comments made by Biden immediately. It is to be noted that Trump often uses terms like "loser" and "stone-cold loser" whenever he is caught in an altercation. However, surprisingly Biden has applied the tactic and called the businessman-turned-politician a "loser" on many occasions now. Biden typically doesn't resort to taunts as part of his communication style.

President Biden: There are a lot of things that Trump has said and done that I find extremely offensive. One that offends me the most is when he refused to visit an American cemetery when he was president and said those soldiers who gave their lives were ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’… pic.twitter.com/113NRu5ipq — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 16, 2024

However, in a campaign where some voters might have overlooked the tumultuous aftermath of Trump's attempts to challenge the election results, employing the term "loser" serves as a stark reminder of those events. Previously during an address, Trump lambasted Biden saying, "Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and I’m a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents. His administration is waging war on free speech. They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He’s leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history," per NBC News. It remains interesting to see how the leaders communicate their contest for the polls further.