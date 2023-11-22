President Joe Biden Mocks Those Targeting His Age, Celebrates ‘146th Birthday’ With Fiery Cake

President Joe Biden and his administration are passionately working to stock up on as many votes as possible for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections. Apart from his usual presidential duties, POTUS is also actively engaged in campaigns, speeches, and interviews to increase his standing with the public. Although he’s doing swimmingly, critics have often expressed concern for his age online, arguing that he’s too old to re-run for President, reports Time Magazine. However, in a surprising turn of events, Biden seems to have given the trolls a taste of their own medicine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: Donald Trump Gifts Himself a 'Glowing' Health Report On Joe Biden's 81st Birthday

The President recently celebrated his 81st birthday surrounded by members of his staff at the White House and his beloved family. The 81-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture to commemorate the day. Biden appeared to be seated rather “warmly” in a room of the White House, possibly the dining hall at his private residence. He was seated on a dextrously crafted chair in front of a majestic teakwood table. Behind him was a table boasting paraphernalia, atop which sat a vintage-style mirror featuring a silhouette of an unidentified man [possibly his son Hunter Biden or a staff member}. Biden truly appeared to be in pure bliss as he flaunted a bright smile in front of a rather fiery cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Well, a reason why the cake appeared to paint the picture of practically a small bonfire can probably be credited to the fact that he celebrated his ‘146th birthday’ as per the caption of the post. In the caption, Biden very subtly threw shade at everyone who has mocked him about his age in the past. He wrote: “Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out that on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles” This rather savage response had some of his 17.2 million followers praising his social media team. One person said seemingly impressed, “Give his social media intern a raise.”

Also Read: Joe Manchin Slams Donald Trump and Joe Biden While Hinting at Planning Third-Party Presidential Bid

Another one continued to compliment Biden’s administration: “I love his cabinet so much. Much better than a bunch of wrinkly old men.” A third one also seemed pleased with the shade thrown at trolls and said, “Funny caption! Good one Joe!!” and added a series of laughing emojis at the end of the comment. Other followers on the ‘Gram didn’t exactly pay much attention to the caption and instead extended their warmest wishes on the President’s birthday. Each one pouring out love and wishing a happy and long life for Biden.

Nikki Haley, who's walking around w/ a permanent brown stain around her mouth, had the nerve to make comments about how

Biden would not be making it to 86



She mocked Joe Biden for his age, predicting that he'll die in 5 yrs & won't live to see the end of a 2nd term



trumpy is 76 pic.twitter.com/KGz5dDICti — Melinda S. (@mindylee26) April 28, 2023

Also Read: Here's Why Bill Maher Believes Donald Trump is Triumphing Over Joe Biden in Polls

This comes just after ABC News uncovered a poll that records the growing concerns about Biden’s age as he inches further into the Presidential Elections in 2024. A survey conducted by the publication revealed that about 74% of Americans allege that Biden was “too old” to contest for President once more. Furthermore, these new numbers point to a reported 6% increase since May shortly after he launched his second White House bid.

Apart from the Instagram post by Biden, there has been no official statement in response to this recent poll. However, Biden’s caption insinuates that to him, age is possibly just a number, and he doesn’t plan on halting his ongoing campaign anytime soon.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Mocks President Joe Biden’s Appearance at APEC Summit: “Our Leader Is a Stupid Person”

David Axelrod Stands Firm in the Face of a 'Feud' with Joe Biden Despite Being Labeled a 'Prick'