President Joe Biden Comes Dangerously Close to Saying 'Make America Great Again' in New Speech

President Joe Biden recently came super close to echoing his rival's famous catchphrase. It was during a recent Oval Office address. Mainly the speech was meant to address the nation following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. It took an unexpected turn when Biden nearly uttered the words "Make America Great Again." The incident quickly caught fire on social media. @CWBOCA posted a video with the caption, "JUST NOW: Biden comes dangerously close to saying Make America Great Again."

@HerLaptop112 commented, "This is what nitpicking looks like folks." The near-slip reignited discussions about the upcoming election. @elusiveraf offered a bold prediction: "I think Trump could've lost the upcoming election if this guy had stood down a couple of years ago, but it's too late now. A strong Democrat leader would beat Donald imo. Trump will win via landslide. This won't be remotely competitive. Nor is that hyperbole."

@AntKnee joked, "Me playing magic and the whole table asks why they shouldn't all swing at me." Meanwhile, @peaches0055 encouraged the gaffe, exclaiming, "Yes Joe vote Trump and Make America Great Again!" The speech itself covered serious ground.

Biden's statement said, "We're friends, co-workers, citizens, and most importantly, we are fellow Americans. We must stand together. There is no place in America this kind of violence for any violence ever, period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to be normalized," as per The Hollywood Reporter. He further added, "Disagreement is inevitable in American lives. Politics must never be a battlefield or God forbid, a killing field. I believe politics ought to be an arena for peaceful debate, to pursue justice, to make decisions guided by the Declaration of Independence in our constitution."

However, the 81-year-old president's delivery wasn't without its stumbles. He mistakenly referred to the "ballot box" as the "battle box" once and the statement was, "In America, we resolve our differences in the battle box," Biden said, quickly correcting himself. The speech touched on broader themes as well. He stated, "Our Founders understood the power of passion. So they created a democracy that gave reason and balance a chance to prevail over brute force. That's the America we must be, an American democracy where arguments are made in good faith, an American democracy where the rule of law is respected. An American democracy where decency, dignity, fair play aren't just quite notions, but living breathing realities."