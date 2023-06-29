Survey Reveals Trump’s GOP Lead Expanding Despite Recent Indictment

Since his most recent indictment on federal criminal charges, former President Donald Trump has increased his advantage over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the rest of the Republican presidential field, according to a new national NBC News poll.

In spite of the fact that 6 out of 10 Republicans believe the indictments and investigations Trump is facing are politically motivated, the survey finds that half of the Republican primary voters say they would consider voting for someone other than Trump, per NBC News.

“For the first time in history, a former president has been indicted, and we can’t find a marker in this survey that it’s had an impact with his standing,” said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who carried out this survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates. Regarding Republican voters, Horwitt said, “Not only are they sticking with Trump post-federal indictment, there are several signs that his support is growing or others are losing ground, particularly Ron DeSantis.”

The difficulty for Trump is that the general people, not just Republicans, are concerned about him in the wake of his indictment on federal criminal charges, including 55% of independent voters. In the first hypothetical general election contest for 2024 in the NBC News poll, President Joe Biden leads Trump by 4 points. However, the poll reveals that the majority of all registered voters had doubts about both Trump and Biden's ability to serve another four years as president as well as worries about their mental and physical health.

The NBC News survey was conducted from June 16 to 20, starting a week after a federal grand jury indicted Trump on counts of criminal mismanagement over the discovery of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year. In the contest for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, 51% of national Republican primary voters pick the former president as their top choice, followed by 22% who want DeSantis, 7% who pick former Vice President Mike Pence, and 5% who want former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

In a multi-candidate field, Trump now leads DeSantis by 29 points compared to April's NBC News poll, which showed that 46% of respondents chose Trump over 31% of DeSantis. That poll was taken not long after the former president was charged in New York for participating in a hush-money scandal.

According to the latest poll, when the Republican presidential field is reduced to just two candidates, Trump receives support from 60% of Republican primary voters and DeSantis receives 36%.

A total of 77% of GOP primary voters say they have either no real worries (63%) or only mild (14%) issues about the federal charges brought against Trump in the case involving the sensitive documents. In contrast, 55% of all registered voters say they have considerable reservations (47%) or moderate concerns (8%) about the charges.

