Political Strategist Accuses Trump of ‘Mimicking’ Infamous Nazi Rally At Madison Square Garden

Donald Trump's upcoming rally at Madison Square Garden has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with critics drawing parallels to a notorious Nazi gathering held at the same venue over 80 years ago. The former president's event, scheduled for October 27, just days before the election, has now caused some to reflect on the history of political gatherings at the venue

James Carville, the veteran Democratic strategist, didn't mince words when discussing Trump's planned rally. "I didn't know that he was going to schedule a rally at Madison Square Garden to mimic the Nazi rally of February 10, 1939," Carville stated on MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki. While Carville misstated the exact date, he was referencing a pro-Hitler event organized by the German American Bund on February 20, 1939, which drew 20,000 attendees.

Let’s be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939 2/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

The historical rally featured a portrait of George Washington flanked by swastikas, with the group's secretary declaring that if Washington were alive, "he would be friends with Adolf Hitler." This imagery and sentiment have led some to draw unsettling comparisons to Trump's modern-day events. New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal amplified these concerns, writing on social media, "Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939." He urged the venue to cancel Trump's rally "for the good of NYC and its residents."

Referring to a peaceful rally for the leading candidate for President of the United States as a “Nazi Rally” is not only a disgusting comparison, it is a gross escalation of the dangerous rhetoric in the wake of two direct attempts on President Donald Trump’s life. (1/3) https://t.co/VAPgz6Kwgq — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) October 9, 2024

Republicans have swiftly condemned these comparisons. New York State Senator Rob Ortt called it "a disgusting comparison" and "a gross escalation of the dangerous rhetoric in the wake of two direct attempts on President Donald Trump's life," on X. The controversy extends beyond the venue choice. Carville warned about Trump's language, claiming it mirrors rhetoric used during the Third Reich. "They have promised military roundups. They’ve promised the gates of hell will reign on their enemies," Carville cautioned, urging viewers to pay attention to Trump's words, as per the Daily Beasts.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Indeed, Trump's recent statements have raised eyebrows. In a Fox News interview, he suggested deploying the National Guard or military to handle "radical left lunatics" on Election Day. "It should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen," Trump stated when asked about potential chaos at polling stations.

Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, pointed out Trump's history of controversial associations. She said that Trump "refused to condemn white supremacy and instead incited right-wing extremists to engage in an insurrection, and aligned with and dined with Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis," as per Politico. The dispute occurs against a backdrop of shifting political dynamics in New York. Both major parties are locked in an expensive battle for control of suburban districts that flipped Republican in 2022. Additionally, Jewish voters in New York City are reassessing their traditional Democratic alignment in light of the widening Middle East conflict, as per the Guardian.