In an explosive revelation, former Playmate Crystal Hefner discloses in her upcoming memoir, Only Say Good Things, that Playboy tycoon Hugh Hefner battled a serious addiction to opiates, leading staff to fear he would succumb to an overdose. This startling claim sheds light on the late magazine magnate's hidden struggles with prescription drugs, as Crystal unveils the existence of an "earthquake supply" of medications stashed within the confines of his lavish mansion.

Crystal, who became Hugh's third wife at the age of 26 despite a staggering 60-year age gap, details how the opiate addiction began innocently with painkillers prescribed for his back pain. The situation escalated as unscrupulous doctors readily provided monthly refills of Percocet pills, creating a worrying scenario wherein staff believed Hugh's life was in peril. While the outside world remained oblivious to Hugh's secret battle, the opiate addiction became an open secret within the Playboy mansion. Crystal notes that the revelation came to light during regular gatherings, where Hugh's increasing incoherence and nodding off raised concerns among those close to him. She writes, “With so many celebrities dying of overdoses from doctors who gave them endless supplies, people around him got more careful, and the opiates had to be given to him like he used to give us allowance—in controlled doses,” reported The Sun.

This is not the first time Hugh's controversial lifestyle has come under scrutiny. Crystal's disclosures follow the release of a 2022 documentary on Playboy, alleging the widespread presence of hard drugs at the mansion. It included cocaine and Quaaludes, which were prevalent at the mansion during Hugh's tenure mentioned by former executive assistant Lisa Loving Barrett. Hugh even maintained a stash of Quaaludes, a powerful sedative associated with disturbing allegations against Bill Cosby. Crystal's memoir will also talk about Hugh's use of amphetamines during Playboy's heyday in the 1970s and his reliance on Viagra. Crystal suggests that amphetamines and Viagra contributed to his compromised hearing. Despite the controversy surrounding his drug use, Hugh's influence extended beyond his personal life, as Playboy became an iconic brand with a lasting cultural impact.

Crystal's narrative offers a glimpse into the complex persona of Hugh's life. It showcases not only his opiate addiction but also his unconventional rituals. One of them was the tradition of passing marijuana during intimate encounters, as per the Daily Mail. The memoir is set to be released on January 23. It promises a candid portrayal of the man behind the Playboy empire. It will mostly shed light on aspects of his life that were previously shielded from the public eye. As the revelations unfold, Hugh's legacy continues to be scrutinized. Despite his significant impact on the cultural landscape, the darker aspects of Hugh's personal life highlight the challenges he faced behind the facade of the Playboy lifestyle.

