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Pilots Warned of LaGuardia Safety Risks Before Air Canada Crash – Reports Show

Published on: March 24, 2026 at 2:55 PM ET

One pilot flagged safety concerns in NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System last summer

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
LaGuardia pilots mourned amid past warnings about safety at the airport.
LaGuardia pilots killed in crash are remembered as past safety warnings at airport come to light. (Image Source: X, @GlamHamRadio, Facebook)

“This place will kill someone soon. PLEASE DO SOMETHING!” 

“The pace of operations is building in LGA (LaGuardia). The controllers are pushing the line,” the pilot cautioned, according to a CNN review of government records. The pilot pointed to a near-miss at the New York airport, saying air traffic controllers failed to properly manage multiple aircraft operating in the same airspace.

The LaGuardia Airport report warned that “on thunderstorm days, LGA is starting to feel like DCA did before the accident there,” referencing the January 2025 midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter over Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. That disaster, attributed to dangerously congested airspace, left 67 people dead and triggered urgent calls for reforms to the nation’s air traffic control system.

However, aviation experts and officials say that more than a year later, little has been done to address those warnings — concerns that resurfaced following Sunday’s LaGuardia Airport crash involving an Air Canada aircraft and a runway vehicle. The late-night collision killed both pilots aboard the Air Canada jet and left 41 others hospitalized.

The circumstances surrounding the LaGuardia Airport crash appear strikingly similar.

According to that report, controllers only realized the error at the last moment and “issued a stop command just in time.” Officials have identified the pilots killed in Sunday night’s crash at LaGuardia as Antoine Forest, 30, and co-pilot Mackenzie Gunther.

Both men died on impact, but passengers credited them with taking last-second actions that may have prevented an even greater tragedy. Several described the pilots’ response as heroic, pointing to what they called “incredible reflexes” in the moments before the collision.

Clément Lelièvre, a French national, recalled the moment, telling The Canadian Press he felt the aircraft brake “extremely hard” as it landed around 11:45 p.m. He said that action likely prevented additional fatalities.“I don’t know the circumstances, but I think he kind of saved our lives because he must have had incredible reflexes,” Lelièvre said.

“Seneca sends our deepest condolences to Mr Gunther’s family and friends and to his former colleagues and professors,” the school said in a statement. “He will be deeply missed.” As federal investigators work to determine the cause of the deadly collision, those who knew the two pilots are remembering them for their passion and commitment to aviation.

“These were two young men at the start of their careers,” Federal Aviation Administrator Brian Bedford said. “It’s an absolute tragedy that we’re sitting here with their loss.”

Forest was born in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec. 

“He was always taking courses and flying,” said Gagnier, whom Forest listed as his grandmother on Facebook. “He never stopped.”
Forest later worked as an assistant engineer with Canadian Helicopters Limited before moving through several Quebec-based aviation roles as an apprentice and first officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

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