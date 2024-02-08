Piers Morgan Suggests Prince William Prefers Self-Inflicted Pain Over Meeting 'Traitor' Harry

In the middle of royal drama, Piers Morgan is once again making headlines with his lethal words, this time taking aim at Prince Harry over his supposed lack of reconciliation efforts with his family. The 58-year-old broadcaster did not mince words as he labeled the Duke of Sussex a ‘traitor’ in a bitter social media post following the revelation of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. The news of the King’s illness sent shockwaves through the kingdom, with reports speculating that Harry would fly to the UK to be by his father’s side. However, hopes for a familial reunion were dashed as rumors surfaced that Harry had met with the King but had shunned his brother, Prince William.

Royal source: no plans for Prince William and Prince Harry to meet during London visit — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) February 6, 2024

As per Mirror, Morgan did not mince his words when he took to social media, quoting a CNN correspondent Max Foster’s tweet, "Royal source: no plans for Prince William and Prince Harry to meet during London visit." Morgan wrote, "TRANSLATION: William would rather shoot himself than see his traitor brother." This sparked a firestorm of reactions from netizens. While some claimed Morgan’s comment as harsh, others agreed with his sentiment, dubbing it the 'perfect translation' of the situation. On Monday Morgan shared the news of King’s illness and wrote, “King Charles has cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced. He is undergoing treatment and has canceled all public engagements. Shocking news. I wish His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.”

TRANSLATION: William would rather shoot himself than see his traitor brother. https://t.co/jCxQt82hPY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2024

Morgan’s approach has ignited debates not only about the royal family but also about the role of transparency in public health matters. He wrote in another tweet, “Increasingly untenable for Buckingham Palace not to say what cancer King Charles III has got. Speculation is running riot all over the world. If, as I’m sure he does, Charles wants to help others, far better to be specific about his condition. The Palace gave specific details about the King’s recent prostate surgery, but seems inconsistent to now keep his type of cancer secret.”

The Palace’s statement regarding the King’s condition mentioned his determination, "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

Throughout this period, his Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.” The statement further continued, "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."