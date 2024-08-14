Piers Morgan Slams Meghan and Harry’s Colombia Tour: “They Should Be Stopped”

Piers Morgan has long been a critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of his many tirades for Markle also led to his exit from Good Morning Britain in 2021. This began nearly five years ago after Morgan claimed that Markle ghosted him after what he thought was the beginning of a friendship. Meanwhile, Morgan yet again targeted the Sussexes recently, labeling them as a "greedy, two-faced pair." This criticism comes as the royal couple are planning a four-day tour of Colombia, as reported by The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By JORAS

Morgan wrote about their upcoming tour: "My all-time favorite theatre review was about a play called: Why? The critic wrote one word: 'Exactly.'I thought of this when I heard that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on a four-day tour of Colombia this Thursday." He added, "Why is this being allowed to happen? Meghan and Harry aren’t real royals these days. They don’t do any actual duties for the institution which conferred their titles on them — they just line their pockets with cash in America by constantly trashing their families, and the monarchy, in the media."

"So, what gives them the right to prance around the world pretending to be proper royals, on quasi-official visits? There are so many things wrong about this," he continued. Morgan further said, "They should be stopped. King Charles and Prince William are both said to be 'livid' about this Colombia tour, and I’m not surprised. It's completely unacceptable, and unsustainable, for estranged members of the Royal Family to conduct official trips like this." He then also urged the King to take away the titles of Markle and Harry.

“You are my kind of girl.” A brief history of Piers Morgan’s weird and creepy obsession with Meghan Markle. Watch his “love” for her go to hate when he gets stood up. Meghan Markle dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/16HvthPPLP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2023

"The King should strip Meghan and Harry of their titles that they trade off so cynically, and instruct Palace officials to tell heads of foreign governments that they must stop issuing formal tour invitations of this nature to this greedy two-faced pair who want to have their royal cake and eat it," Morgan wrote, as reported by The Sun. Meanwhile, this was far from Morgan’s first criticism of the royals. Earlier last year, the journalist revealed that he wasn't a fan of Harry’s memoir, Spare. He even took to his X account to publicly slam the book.

Just finished reading Spare (me…) - it’s even more salacious in its deeply intrusive revelations about the Royal Family than you can possibly imagine. Prince Privacy’s sold them all down the river for a gazillion pieces of treacherous silver. A truly staggering betrayal. pic.twitter.com/aLGZFnurDF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2023

"Just finished reading Spare (me…) - it’s even more salacious in its deeply intrusive revelations about the Royal Family than you can possibly imagine. Prince Privacy’s sold them all down the river for a gazillion pieces of treacherous silver. A truly staggering betrayal," Morgan wrote on his X account. Late on, in a column, he wrote, "The cold, bitter reality - and we're talking Siberian levels of seething, icy resentment here - is that Harry fully intended to cause maximum harm and hurt to his family with this literary weapon of mass destruction. That's been his relentless mission since quitting the royals, Britain, and public duty three years ago," as reported by Marca.