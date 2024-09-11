Piers Morgan Slams Harry and Meghan as ‘Spoiled Brats’ After Their Documentary Promo Release

Piers Morgan has constantly criticized Prince Harry, as a result of their feud beginning around Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. Since then, Morgan has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their ongoing clash has also drawn public attention, with both Morgan and Harry exchanging some major accusations. Most recently, Morgan lashed out at the royal couple once again, labeling them as "spoilt brats." He said this considering the timing of their latest show’s promo release.

He claimed that they released the promo just 100 minutes after Princess Kate Middleton shared a video about her cancer battle, as reported by the Mirror. In his latest Uncensored column, he wrote, "The gap was only 100 minutes, but it might as well have been 100 light years." Middleton shared an emotional video at 4:29 pm on Monday, just hours before Netflix released a promo for the Sussexes' new polo documentary series at 6:09 pm. "Of course, it may just have been a stupendous coincidence but if you believe that, then I've got some very dodgy old Ford Cortinas to sell you," Morgan said.

He further said, "One thing is indisputable, and it's that the separate announcements perfectly encapsulated the very different lives of these two couples now." While praising Middleton and Prince William, he said, "One, featuring the heir to the throne and his health-stricken wife, was an extraordinarily moving, humble, and profoundly inspiring insight into what it's like to have a life-threatening illness when you have a loving young family, regardless of wealth or status." On the other hand, he harshly criticized Markle and Harry.

He said, "The other, featuring two spoiled brat renegades who ditched royal duty and service for a life of self-enriching Hollywood glitz and glamour, was a nauseatingly ill-timed self-promotional plug for a series about a sport so elite only millionaires can play it." Morgan continued, "Regardless of whether Meghan and Harry deliberately rushed out their promo to try to spoil Kate and William's big announcement, or just to capitalize on the megaton-sized global attention it instantly received, it landed like a plop of unwanted pigeon poop on a pavement."

Meanwhile, giving her cancer update, Middleton said, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes." As reported by People Magazine, she added, "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."