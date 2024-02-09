Piers Morgan Issued a 'Dark' Warning to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak After This Twisted Bet

Piers Morgan is an eminent host known for his sharp remarks and logic-fueled statements that sometimes cause controversy. However, he’s got a wealth of experience and talent in the industry that remains unparalleled to date. The TalkTV host often encounters many famous personalities from across the world. Be it celebs, influencers, socialites, or in this case, politicians. Morgan possesses a diverse pool of knowledge concerning current affairs to skillfully hold a conversation. Morgan not only boldly issued a famous politician a warning but also proposed a bet over the “vile” Rwanda bet.

The Mirror UK noted Morgan’s £1000 bet towards UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concerning deportation flights. Recently, the Prime Minister has been introducing stricter policies and rules to curb immigration and has even hiked visa prices for some countries. Furthermore, he was challenged by Morgan about a game plan for those seeking political asylum. Additionally, the diplomat was confronted by Morgan about his recent refusal to guarantee the departure of deportation flights before Britain enters their polls this year.

Right on cue, Morgan asked seriously, “I’ll bet you £1000 to a refuge charity, you don’t get anybody on those planes before the election. Will you take that bet? With tension in the air, Sunak looked right at Morgan with an air of confidence, shook his hand, and said, “Well, I want to get the people on the planes, right?"

He added, "Of course, I want to get the people on the plane…Right?” The UK resident added while declaring, “I am working incredibly hard to get the people on the planes.” The Prime Minister has indeed been passionately working towards improving the quality of life for his country and improving foreign relations as best as he can.

Circling back, after Sunak’s “grotesque” agreement, Morgan warned the Prime Minister to be wary of backing out from such a public bet. This reportedly took both the public and Sunak by surprise. Speaking to BBC Sunak said, “Being totally honest, I’m not a betting person, and I was taken by surprise in the middle of that interview."

He continued, "The point I was trying to get across was actually about the Rwanda policy and about tackling illegal migration.” Furthermore, Sunak pointed out, “I just was underlying my absolute commitment to this policy and my desire to get it through Parliament, up and running, because I believe you’ve got to have a deterrent.”

Later. Morgan clarified any sort of backlash over the subject in an episode of his show last night, saying, “I do think that some people may have lost the plot in the maelstrom of pearl-clutching in the last 24 hours and forgotten actually that I did start the process of this wager by saying the bet proceeds would go to a refugee charity.” He added. “I was actually trying to flush out the Prime Minister’s conviction on a policy that I believe has always been doomed for failure and is bad for this country.” Lastly, Morgan deduced, “He was trying to underscore his genuine belief that it could work…”