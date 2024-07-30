Piers Morgan Once Revealed Katy Perry's Chilling Nickname for Russell Brand

In a shocking revelation, Katy Perry used a curious moniker for her ex-husband, the notorious comedian Russell Brand. Piers Morgan, the famed British journalist and television personality, spoke about this nickname revealing that Brand was thrilled by the moniker. Piers Morgan revealed in a story for The Sun that Perry's unusual choice of name for her previous spouse was: "Rasputin." This choice is especially noteworthy given the name's historical connotations.

Grigori Rasputin, also simply known as Rasputin, was a Russian court mystic and confidant in the early 1900s. Rasputin's legacy was far from ordinary since he was known for his supposed healing powers and influence over the Russian royal family. The mystical figure was "infamous for his drunkenness and womanizing," according to BBC Bitesize. He is reported to have wielded power over the royal family, and he was assassinated by royalists in 1916, per Mirror.

Rasputin's historical reputation was defined by decadence, seduction, and mysticism, making Perry's choice of Brand's nickname all the more engrossing. Piers Morgan, who tried to interview Perry in 2013, recalled the conversation in which the nickname was revealed. Perry is said to have discussed British confidence with Morgan. "You Brits are all the same, so damn confident…" she joked. "Trouble is, I find that irresistible. I love Brits… Well, not all of them – not Rasputin, obviously."

This revelation raises questions about what prompted Perry to give Brand such an ambiguous name. Rasputin, a figure noted for his complicated personality and questionable influence over the Russian dynasty. Brand's reaction to the news was even more intriguing. He was said to be thrilled to be linked with the mystic. When he was made aware of the nickname by Morgan, he said, "He was a pretty powerful bloke, he could manipulate folk with his eyes. I like Rasputin... he was all right, wasn't he... a mad monk with magical, mystical powers, having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights."

This revelation regarding Perry's nickname for Brand comes at a time when the comedian is charged with several allegations. Recent rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse charges against Brand have put him under investigation. The charges, made by four women and spanning the years between 2006 and 2013, have sparked a media frenzy and a police investigation. Brand, on the other hand, has adamantly disputed all charges, claiming that all of his relationships were consensual, per NZ Herald. The gravity of the allegations has resulted in legal and professional ramifications, such as the suspension of adverts on his YouTube channel and the withdrawal of episodes and podcasts featuring him from the BBC and Channel 4. As the scandal surrounding Brand unfolds, many people are wondering what Perry knows about the issue.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2023. It has since been updated.