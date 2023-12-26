Piers Morgan Angrily Dismisses Rumors of Him Being the Pigeon Lady in ‘Home Alone’

The Pigeon Lady from the Home Alone film series is a character that Piers Morgan is often compared with on social media. However, this time he's tired, and his response of fiercely denying the claim shows this.

Every year over the holidays, audiences rewatch Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which makes the 58-year-old broadcaster an annual target. In the 1992 family comedy, where Macaulay Culkin, 43, plays Kevin McCallister, a child who gets lost over the Christmas season and has to live in New York City until his family finds him again, fans strongly believe Morgan had a cameo, per The Mirror.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

Morgan was as usual inundated with comments on social media as the holiday season in 2023 began, and he was fast to try to avert a potentially viral moment. Piers posted a screenshot of Brenda Fricker playing the Pigeon Lady on Twitter, captioning it, "It's. Not. Me." with two emojis.

However, his remarks did little but encourage his critics on social media, who continued to make fun of him. Piers was responding to a comment saying, "Watching Home Alone Lost in New York and forgot Piers Morgan has a role in this film," with a crying emoji. Another went as far as superimposing his face onto the Pigeon Lady and asked Piers on a tweet, "Are you sure?"

The joke started in 2018 when Morgan's son, Spencer said, “Chilled night watching Home Alone 2… Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan.” while tweeting an image of the character. Spencer, 30, was very excited in 2020 when Home Alone fans shared this finding on social media. He tweeted at the time, "While I'm delighted it's back in the news let's not forget who started 'Pigeon Piers'." Dad Piers clapped back at his son, "Bold nuclear war to start with someone who has 7.7m followers, son... good luck."

Brenda Fricker, an Irish actress who is 78 years old, actually plays the Pigeon Lady in the movie, helping Kevin elude assailants who are trying to harm him. However, since the movie's premiere, viewers have noted how similar Morgan looks to Fricker. When the parallel was brought up in 2020, during his tenure as the show's anchor on Good Morning Britain, he took offense at comments made online.

When Susanna Reid brought up the subject, Piers burst out laughing and questioned why this meme keeps popping up in online spaces. "Lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you," Reid said, to which Piers protested, "That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2!"

"How does Brenda Fricker feel about this," Richard Arnold asked, to which Reid assured, "Yeah. She loves it." Piers continued to protest the characterization while Reid kept having fun with it, calling it Piers' "best role". Piers said, "It's not my character. I have nothing to do with it!"

