Photos Show Melania Trump Looking Like a Million Bucks Everytime She Ditched Heavy Makeup

Melania Trump, the former FLOTUS, was a supermodel in the making when she met Donald Trump. The former president, New York City's most eligible bachelor back in the day, introduced Melania to the media. Since then, she's been in the spotlight, flaunting her unique Slovenian features, but rarely bare-faced. So, here's looking at her makeup evolution over the years.

Before Trump's presidential run in 2016, she appeared during multiple events as Trump's plus-one. Moreover, the Slovenian-American, who hasn't been seen without makeup yet, donned a no-makeup makeup look back in the 90s. Her softer, more natural finish provided a closer look into her flawless skin on which the makeup literally melted, giving her a perfect dewy finish, per Nickiswift.

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss in Monaco, August 1999. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale)

For instance, Melania opted for a rosy pink glow-up during the Red Cross Ball in Monaco in 1999. Her choice of a clean makeup look focused on enhancing her spotless skin while complimenting her rosy pink off-shoulder gown. In addition, the products that she used added to the feminine charm with rosy pink lips and blush, letting her natural fox eyes do the talking. And needless to say, she looked flattering.

This pic when they were dating five years before getting married. April 17, 2000. pic.twitter.com/XxAaL41Lam — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, more such looks stood out during her younger days when she was still dating Donald. In 2000, a month after her 30th birthday, she donned a youthful, gentle face. Her sunkissed makeup highlighted her natural beauty with a coral lip and tanned rouge. However, by this time, she was more into enhancing her fox eyes with a dark smokey look.

But after Trump ran for president, Melania flaunted a different aesthetic. For instance, on Inauguration Day in 2016, the former First Lady debuted heavier makeup, unlike her younger days. Her makeup artist Nicole Bryl broke down the look to Us Weekly, saying, "I wanted the emphasis to be on Melania's perfect skin by adding warmth and dewiness and topping it off with a delicate smokey eye for understated grandeur."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

To achieve the desired look, Bryl recalled how he prepped her skin before applying the makeup. "Each bottle requires 46 hours to create and is personally formulated and handmade through an exclusive 12-whip purification technique," he explained, adding that the two products (Face Lifting Water and Face Perfecting Serum) cost a whopping $675.

Throughout her husband's time in the White House, Melania has rarely experimented with her style and looks. Smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and light-pink lipstick became her go-to makeup look, given it perfectly complimented her polished and poised demeanor. Moreover, Bryl, who also styled her in January 2017, revealed, "Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario," adding that it makes their jobs as a creative team more efficient.

A source once revealed that former FLOTUS showed up camera-ready with 'full hair and makeup' while picking up her son Barron Trump from school. But with the entourage and access to the best products in the world, even Melania has made some makeup gaffes and didn't look as flattering all the time.