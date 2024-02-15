Peter Andre Fears Prince William Has Got His Work 'Cut Out' Amid King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Peter Andre, the I Feel You singer, can feel what Prince William is going through after Buckingham Palace released the news that King Charles has been diagnosed with (some type of) cancer. The British TV personality wrote a weekly column for OK! Magazine recalling his trauma with the disease, sending good wishes to the royals amid the difficult times.

The 50-year-old lost his elder brother Andrew after a ten-month battle with the life-threatening disease in 2012. He suffered kidney cancer but eventually couldn't survive, leaving his family and siblings devastated. The singer mentioned he's "never gotten over" his brother's untimely demise, who at first was responding well but unfortunately died just before Christmas.

Andre lauded the British Monarch for being transparent about his diagnosis and using his platform to raise awareness. However, the Lonely singer wrote he fears Prince William will "have his work cut out" as his highness would be taking a break from royal duties amid his treatment in London.

The British singer wrote in his column, "The story that many royal fans are talking about at the moment is King Charles' health after he released a statement saying he has cancer. Cancer is such a scary thing, and it affects so many people. I think it is admirable that the King is talking about it as it shows we're all human."

He further appreciated the 75-year-old for being a good influence, "He's [Charles'] also raising awareness – thousands of men reportedly decided to get their prostate checked after he spoke about it publicly. The royal family has been having a hard time with health matters, including Kate's abdominal surgery and Sarah Ferguson's skin cancer diagnosis."

Before Charles' diagnosis, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was hospitalized to undergo planned abdominal surgery. The health update of the 42-year-old came as a shock for the royal fans as they had no prior knowledge or indication. Although she returned home, her recovery would take weeks.

Expectedly, she wouldn't be "returning to public duties until after Easter." A source told PEOPLE, "It is sensible to take the time. That is a great example to the rest of us, as you're often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging."

Meanwhile, Andre said losing his sibling was one of the most challenging periods of his life. "If I could turn back time, my wish would be to spend another Christmas with him," wrote the star. "We were never able to spend Christmas together as we were never in the same country at the same time. The only year we did was the year Andrew sadly died."

Previously, in a candid interview, Andre talked about going through dark emotions after losing Andrew. He said, "When I lost my brother, I was in a very, very dark place. You're going through grief. It's not the same as anxiety and depression, though you might be feeling the same symptoms," per Daily Mail.