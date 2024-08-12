Pete Davidson's Breakup From Madelyn Cline And 'Unpredictable' Career Force Rehab Stint

After parting ways with actress Madelyn Cline and making a few 'unpredictable' career choices, comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly going through a difficult phase in his life. "Pete is miserable most of the time," an insider told the Daily Mail. In light of the same, Davidson is prioritizing his mental health and has checked into a rehab. "Pete doesn't have stability in his life right now. He does better when he has his s**t together and things are stable. For the first time in his career, things are unpredictable and that's what's been so stressful for him. There is a lot of pressure that comes along with uncertainty and that stress can lead to bad thoughts," the source explained.

With no movies or TV shows scheduled, the former cast member of Saturday Night Live abruptly canceled his planned engagements. His Prehab Tour was scheduled to continue until mid-October, but it has since been suspended. "He has to be in the right mindset to get on stage and perform in front of thousands," the insider added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelyn Cline (@madelyncline)

"He kind of puts on a front on stage because that's his happy place, so sometimes people don't even know what he's seriously going through because he jokes about his life and he laughs along with his fans." Since splitting from Cline, Davidson has been allegedly leaning on his family for support. The source claimed, "Some of his closest friends didn't even find out about him going back for treatment until they read about it in the news.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

"No matter what, they are wishing him the best and know that he'll bounce back after getting the help he needs," another source disclosed. His friends supposedly intervened over his erratic habits, months ago. "He was blowing through his money and his friends gave him a wakeup call. He was spending thousands of dollars on private jets and trips," the source said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelyn Cline (@madelyncline)

Cline and Davidson parted ways in July after dating for 10 months. "Pete and Madelyn's relationship has been on and off for months and an ever-changing thing," an informant told Entertainment Tonight. They added, "Things have fizzled out and they are no longer seeing one another."

The Outer Banks actress was first romantically linked with Davidson in September 2023 after spending the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They reportedly grabbed breakfast together the next morning. The reason behind the breakup is unknown, however, earlier this year, a source said that Davidson was trying to 'get back on track' and 'focus on himself' following the cancellation of his Peacock comedy series, Bupkis, even though the show had been given the go-ahead for a second season.

"I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family," the late-night show comedian said at the time. "After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of." He admitted, "I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful."