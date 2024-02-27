PETA Miffed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Their Visit to Australian Zoo

PETA has aimed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their recent visit to Sydney Zoo, criticizing the couple for not choosing to support a true sanctuary instead. The animal rights nonprofit organization released a statement urging Swift and Kelce to reconsider their choice of leisure activity. Kelce had flown to join Swift on the ongoing leg of her Eras tour, and the couple was spotted enjoying some downtime at the local zoo. Photos captured the duo interacting with the zoo's animals, particularly a small kangaroo, as detailed by The Things. While many fans found their outing cute, PETA was quick to express disapproval.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham

Debbie Metzler, Director of Captive Animal Welfare at the PETA Foundation, made a statement regarding the matter. Metzler said, “While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary." The organization highlights that sanctuaries offer a more respectful environment, where visitors maintain a distance from animals and refrain from feeding or touching them. Nevertheless, Swift has already disregarded PETA's guidance.

During their visit, Australian Television's Channel 9 captured footage of the couple enjoying an up-close encounter with one of Australia's most iconic animals, the kangaroo. Swift was seen feeding one of the kangaroos from her hand, while Kelce gently petted the animal, as reported by Daily Mail. The singer and her partner also took a stroll around the zoo, observing the various caged wild animals. This marked Swift's second visit to the zoo since her arrival Down Under. Earlier, on Wednesday, February 21, it was also reported that she had visited the zoo with several of her Eras Tour dancers, according to US Weekly.

In addition, the lovebirds were accompanied on their Australian adventure by Swift's tour companion, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kelce's Chiefs teammate, Ross Travis, during their after-hours visit to the zoo. However, as of now, neither Swift nor Kelce have responded to PETA regarding their outing since the statement was issued. Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for her next destination, Singapore, where she will kick off the Southeast Asian leg of her tour. She is set to perform all of her chart-topping hits at the National Stadium, with six sold-out shows scheduled to begin on March 2nd and continue over two weekends. Kelce, on the other hand, has not disclosed whether he plans to attend all of Swift's upcoming concerts.

Never Woke Enough: PETA Slams Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Zoo Visit https://t.co/KJVcNbJNf5 — Conservative (@LeftistBasher) February 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce have found themselves at the center of criticisms before, with numerous conspiracy theories made up around their relationship. Despite all this, the pop star and the star tight end have a strong, enduring connection. Their bond was on full display earlier this month when Swift embarked on a journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas to cheer Kelce on at the Super Bowl. Her unwavering support proved to be a good luck charm, as the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22, securing back-to-back Super Bowl victories. The couple's shared joy in that moment was palpable, further highlighting the depth of their relationship.