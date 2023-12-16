Recently, Kanye West has been spotted in Miami and Dubai with a t-shirt draped over his head. Earlier in the year, he was seen on other occasions with masks covering his full face. As reported by the Mirror, his recent habit of covering his head with a t-shirt while out with Bianca Censori, his second wife, has now raised concerns among his admirers. Some fans are speculating on Reddit that he might be doing so to divert attention to his new spouse.

Last night Kanye West wife Bianca Censori carrying daughter Chicago. pic.twitter.com/TfgJi0MPlH — Daily Loud (@World_Relation) December 13, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her of Indirect Jab at Kanye and Bianca After Deleting a Cryptic Quote

As per the outlet, one fan wrote, "Maybe it gives him some sense of privacy or control over his image." Another one wrote, "He wears it because he wants what he says to be taken seriously without the distraction of his persona." Others conjectured that it had something to do with his former clothing brand, Pastelle, which is being revived under the guidance of Ian Connor, Christian Azzinaro, and Bloody Osiris—all of whom are close friends of the rapper. Since West is not associated with the fashion brand, there are rumors that he is developing a top-secret new Yeezy collection that may include t-shirts that can be used as headwear.

KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI HAVE BEEN SPOTTED AT DAY 3 OF ART BASEL IN MIAMI 🏖️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GUY6Jzq4Eu — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) December 10, 2023

As reported by TMZ recently, Ye's wife Censori wore a spooky teddy bear and a risquè outfit that exposed her chest. The architect arrived at the Art Basel event in Miami on Sunday wearing a bodysuit in a nude tone and carried the enormous plush animal as she wandered around the art galleries; she also sported a fuzzy cap on her head and bare high heels. Once again, the pair denied rumors of a separation while seeming infatuated. West dressed entirely in white for the event, in contrast with his spouse, who wore a nude bodysuit that was almost entirely transparent and left little room for interpretation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Also Read: North West Raps on Stage with Dad Kanye West As Fans Predict Her Future Music Domination

Fans took to Twitter to comment on Ye and Bianca's outfit. One fan wrote, "She's always naked.. he's always coveted up.. it's so misogynistic... She looks dead in her eyes and he looks like a fool.. It's giving attention seeking with a lot of mental illness." Another one commented, "Both are disgusting. Kanye really needs help !" A third one wrote, "When it's all said and done, Bianca will have one hell of a story to tell. I see "Best Seller" in her future..." A fourth one added, "The world has really gone mad... I mean those 2 idiots have gone mad... the world is lost...I mean those 2 idiots are lost..."

KANYE WEST , NORTH WEST AND BIANCA TODAY AT DISNEYLAND. pic.twitter.com/o0ExmUfZGQ — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) December 14, 2023

Also Read: Kanye West's Latest Album Makes Unauthorized Use of Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit 'Everybody'

Surprisingly, a unique twist was added to the West family's most recent visit to Disneyland. North West, who is usually accompanied by her mother, Kim Kardashian, had a lovely Disneyland experience this time around with her father and stepmother. The trio was seen navigating the Christmas throngs with the assistance of a special Disney tour guide. Notably, the family opted for the VIP experience, going via the back entrance to the Haunted Mansion. North and Censori went hand in hand, making it seem as though they were having fun.

More from Inquisitr

Bianca Censori's Fans Notice Her Drastic Weightloss, Blames Kanye West For Allegedly 'Controlling' Her Food

Fans Outraged as Kanye West Wears a Black KKK-Style Hood Near His Kids at 'Vultures' Party in Miami