People Roast Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Poster After a Fan Noticed Something Funny

After more than ten years of discussions between the production team of the immensely popular Broadway musical and filmmakers starting in 2010, a movie adaptation of Wicked is finally hitting theaters in 2024. Universal unveiled the official poster for the first of its two forthcoming Wicked movies on Sunday. The film, based on Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's Tony Award-winning musical, which in turn was inspired by Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, will be released in two installments. The first part is set for release on Thanksgiving, with the second installment slated for 2025, according to HuffPost.

Universal's poster showcases Cynthia Erivo embodying Elphaba and Ariana Grande portraying Glinda. Elphaba is clad in the classic black witch attire, while Glinda showcases ethereal charm in a pink ruffled gown. Their overlapping shadows cleverly form the imposing letter W. However, one fan took a rather unusual approach upon seeing the poster featuring Erivo and Grande in their full costumes, comparing the 7 Rings singer to a literal piece of meat. One user took to X and wrote, "Why does her dress look like prosciutto." Another user wrote, "That’s Arianna, so that’s actually vegan prosciutto."

why does her dress look like prosciutto https://t.co/BRzOqAOs6D — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) February 12, 2024

Once this observation surfaced, others reluctantly acknowledged that it wasn't entirely off the mark. While Grande's peculiar attire resembling deli meat garnered ridicule online, it’s nothing in comparison to another controversy she finds herself embroiled in currently. Just recently, the Thank U, Next singer experienced a significant drop in Instagram followers after alluding to her rumored relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater in her latest song, Yes, And? In the track, she sings, “Your business is yours and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?”

That’s Arianna, so that’s actually vegan prosciutto — Outta this Earth 🌎 Ⓥ (@Donaldknottz) February 12, 2024

In her song, Grande refrains from explicitly mentioning any individuals. However, it's widely speculated that her lyrics refer to her alleged partner, Slater. Their romance blossomed amidst the backdrop of the Wicked set, a scenario complicated by the fact that both Grande and Slater were previously married. The timing of Slater's divorce raised eyebrows, particularly given that his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, had recently welcomed their son into the world just the year before their divorce. Soon after the public announcement of their divorce, reports began circulating regarding Slater's newfound relationship with Grande, adding fuel to the rumor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Grande stirred excitement among fans with a sneak peek on her Instagram Stories. She shared a silhouette photo portraying herself as Glinda the Good Witch in the highly anticipated two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical. As reported by PEOPLE, the photo showcased Grande donning her character's iconic gown and tiara. This glimpse into Grande's transformation arrived shortly after her co-star, Erivo, took to Instagram to bid a heartfelt farewell as filming wrapped up. The anticipation mounts as Wicked: Part One is scheduled for theatrical release on Nov. 27, 2024, followed by Wicked Part Two on Nov. 26, 2025.