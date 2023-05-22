Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Says She Receives Signs From Late Father Almost a Decade After He Died

Fast X actress, Meadow Walker, has revealed about an emotional connection she shares with her late father, Paul Walker. During the Fast X premiere in Rome, she spoke about their "special bond" in an exclusive interview with Keltie Knight from E!News.

She said, "For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers and I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him. Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing and I was like, 'OK, it's all good, it's gonna be OK.'"

Fast and Furious actor, Paul Walker, had unfortunately passed away in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40. Meadow is still in the process of 'healing' from the unexpected loss. She however finds solace with the Fast family as it brings out happiness and is super exciting since she had a brief appearance in Fast X.

The model has done a cameo in the recent installment of the Fast film franchise, Fast X, which has released worldwide on May 19, 2023. Revealing her future plans about continuing to act she said, "I'm thinking about it. Modeling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio

Announcing her debut in the Fast series, the 24-year-old posted a preview of her cameo. She mentioned that the first film in the franchise was released when she was just a year old. She grew up watching her father and the other actors on the monitors.

She thanked her dad for introducing her to the Fast family and couldn't believe that she is a part of it now. She mentioned how it is just the beginning before giving a special shoutout to her dad's best friend who is now her best friend Brandon Birtell She considers herself blessed to be able to honor her father’s legacy and share it with him forever.

As per Daily Mail, Meadow said that she repeatedly watches her late dad's movies to "remind herself of the sound of his voice". She says that she's fortunate to have his voice in so many films that she can never forget it. "For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive. Honestly, I just saw him as my dad, and I think he kept me very behind the scenes of everything, so I didn't realise how big his fan base was."

Paul Walker tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Santa Clarita, California. The actor was then working on Fast 7, which eventually premiered in 2015. His final scenes were completed with the assistance of his brothers, Caleb and Cody.