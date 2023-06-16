Paul McCartney Says A.I. Captured John Lennon's Voice From 'Last Beatles Record'

Paul McCartney, a member of the Beatles, recently revealed that artificial intelligence was employed to "extricate" and clean up the late John Lennon's vocals from an old recording so that they can feature it in a future song.

When asked about A.I., McCartney responded to the BBC's Today program and said, “It’s a very interesting thing, you know. It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with."

Also Read: Alabama Barker Flaunts Her Dad Travis' Massive Lit-Up Pool at Night in Their $9M Calabasas Mansion

McCartney claimed that Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson was able to "extricate" John Lennon's voice "from a ropey little bit of cassette." Jackson released an eight-hour documentary titled The Beatles: Get Back in 2021 that featured colorized, cleaned-up vintage footage of the band. Lennon's voice was distinguished from background noise and instrumentals for this documentary using artificial intelligence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

On the song that is to be released with the late legend's vocals, McCartney revealed, “So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had that we worked on, and we just finished it up. It will be released this year. We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this A.I. so that then we could mix the record as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway.” According to the BBC, it is anticipated the song is going to be Now And Then, a Lennon song from 1978 that McCartney has previously expressed a wish to "finish."

On his most recent tour, which included a headlining performance at Glastonbury, McCartney played songs with a cleaned-up Lennon vocal recording and showed a video of the musician performing with him.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Admits to Getting Botox in a Very Unexpected Place After Denying Getting Plastic Surgery

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Central Press

Industry professionals have been considering how the music industry may benefit from the most recent technology developments as well as the morality of producing artists after their deaths.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Wants to Host SuperBowl Games, Here's How Much a Commentator is Paid for Each Season

Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA previously told CNBC that he was concerned about the production of "deep fakes" for his show ABBA Voyage, which employs motion capture and cutting-edge real-time graphics to make the band perform as de-aged digital avatars. “Other than the team involved, no one knew how they would integrate an avatar-based performance. That blew me away as someone working on real-time graphics. My jaw hit the floor. You look around and people are really buying into the idea that ABBA are there,” Sarah Cox, director of live event technical consultancy Neutral Human, told CNBC.

Image Source: Getty Images | Lintao Zhang

As per CNBC, McCartney had spoken to BBC regarding the impact of A.I., stating, “There’s a good side to it and then a scary side, and we’ll just have to see where that leads.”

Many in creative fields voice concerns that A.I.-generated music may lack the human touch, emotional depth, and interpretation that come from unique experiences. Some claim that this can result in the loss of authenticity and artistic expression because A.I. might value fads or patterns over originality.

More from Inquisitr

Beyoncé Resurrects the 'Disco Era' for Her Renaissance World Tour, Flaunts Custom 'Disco' Designerwear

Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Spent $95,000 of His Cash Without His Knowledge